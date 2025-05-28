Millie Moon Sensitive Wipes Win PARENTS 2025 Best for Baby Awards

Millie Moon Sensitive Wipes Named "Best Baby Wipes for Sensitive Skin" in "Bath and Health" Category of PARENTS 2025 Best for Baby Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millie Moon, a luxury diaper brand offering high-performance and expertly crafted diapers and wipes at affordable prices, is proud to announce it has been recognized in the 2025 Parents Best for Baby Awards for its Sensitive Wipes, named "Best Baby Wipes for Sensitive Skin" in the "Best for Bath and Health" category.

The Parents Best for Baby Awards honors the top-performing products that simplify the lives of new and expectant parents, selected through rigorous hands-on testing by real families, experts in the field to ensure quality, safety and accuracy, and the Parents editorial team. All products undergo a critical review process, and only the highest-rated products earn a place on the list of winners.

The award-winning Sensitive Wipes from Millie Moon were developed to be gentle and safe for little ones, providing an effective yet nourishing clean. The 99% natural formula is soothing and gentle, with added natural extracts of aloe, avocado and marigold to nourish and protect baby's skin. The pH-balanced wipe formula is free from any harsh chemicals – no alcohol, SLS, phenoxyethanol, phthalates, lanolin, parabens or perfume – and is certified by Dermatest to be safe for even the most delicate and sensitive skin. Each wipe is made from 100% plant-based, biodegradable cloth that is soft and durable, so parents can feel good about caring for their baby and the planet.

In the US, Millie Moon is exclusive to Target, and since launching in 2021, it has sold over 6.7 million packs, quickly becoming Target's fastest-growing diaper brand. Parents are passionate about Millie Moon, which is evident in the 16,000+ 5-star reviews on Target.com.

The award-winning Millie Moon Sensitive Wipes, along with a variety of other top-rated, award-winning luxury diaper products, are available on target.com.

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it its mission to provide a range of luxury diapers and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 2,000 stores in the US and Canada. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

