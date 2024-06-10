Millie's Design Co. Presents Sewcial Creatives and Celebrates with Grand Opening

The Colony, TX location to host grand opening as new brick and mortar and authorized bernette dealer

THE COLONY, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millie's Design Co. is proud to present its latest endeavor, their brick and mortar location, Sewcial Creatives. The Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 15th, 2024. The event is free to attend and will offer giveaways and refreshments.

Founded in 2016 by Erin Mankowski, Millie's Design Co. has been known for exceptional handmade bags and being a dedicated supplier of high-quality fabric and cork fabric. Recently, Mankowski has expanded offerings to include select bernette sewing machines and sewing supplies with Sewcial Creatives.

"I am so inspired to create with and introduce customers to bernette, especially the b38," said Mankowski, "We put this one under the cork test to see if it could sew through layers and it did!" Mankowski continued to share how these machines will be featured in upcoming classes at Sewcial Creatives. From bag making and embroidery to beginner and children's classes, customers can experience the bernette machines first hand.

The Grand Opening Celebration will allow attendees to get acquainted with the bernette 79 and bernette 68 AIRLOCK, meet the owners, save 15% on cotton fabrics, learn more about upcoming classes and lectures, and explore the brand new location.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 12 PM - 2 PM

Location: Sewcial Creatives: 5201 S. Colony Blvd, Ste 760., The Colony, TX

Cost: Free

For more information on Sewcial Creatives, visit milliesdesignco.com or call (972) 955-7444.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers, and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

