Millin Anchors Three New Contracts with Social Care Networks, Expanding Reach in Key Market

"Our RCM solutions will empower these SCNs to streamline their financial operations... and ultimately focus on what matters most – delivering quality care..." Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with these esteemed Social Care Networks," said Martina Malvoni, Chief Operating Officer for Millin. "These contracts represent a significant milestone for Millin, allowing us to expand our reach and contribute to the vital work of integrating health and social care. Our RCM solutions will empower these SCNs to streamline their financial operations, maximize reimbursement, and ultimately focus on what matters most – delivering quality care to the individuals they serve."

Real-time PMPM Tracking: Monitor income vs. provider payments for immediate financial insights.

Seamless Platform Integration: Works with existing payment & referral systems, streamlining all SCN processes.

NY Medicaid Expertise (40+ Years): Leverage deep relationships with NY State and MCOs.

Enhanced Regulatory Compliance: Ensures adherence to complex requirements.

Improved Operational Efficiency: Frees staff for core mission activities.

Actionable Data Insights: Robust, real-time financial reporting and analytics.

Transparent Provider Portal (MillinPro): Direct access to data for HRSN providers, simplifying support.

"We are confident that our partnership with Millin will be instrumental in enhancing our financial sustainability and operational efficiency," said Zachariah Hennessey, Chief Strategy Officer at Public Health Solutions and Executive Vice President of the WholeYouNYC social care network. "By streamlining the payments process for our network of partners, WholeYouNYC can stay focused on our northstar—creating access to community resources and improving the health and well-being of our communities."

Millin's expertise in the healthcare RCM space, combined with its commitment to innovation and client success, makes it an ideal partner for SCNs seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of integrated care. These new contracts underscore Millin's position as a trusted leader in the industry, dedicated to empowering care providers and elevating outcomes for the individuals they serve.

Media Contact

Martina Malvoni, Millin, 1 516-564-2244, [email protected], https://www.millinmedical.com/

SOURCE Millin