Millions of Animal Lovers Can Now Access Quality Pet Insurance via API-enabled Partnership Between Bindable and Pets Best

"With decades of experience and proven technology we knew Bindable was the right partner to enhance our go-to-market strategy. Their direct access to preferred channels will significantly help us advance our mission to provide coverage to as many pet owners as possible." Melissa Gutierrez, Pets Best Post this

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 62 million US households own at least one dog, while 37 million own at least one cat. However, a 2024 report from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, of which Pets Best is a founding member, shows that only 5.68 million total pets in the United States are insured.

"At Pets Best, we take pride in our industry-leading approach to leveraging our API-capabilities plus digital innovations to meet today's pet parents where, when, and how they want to shop for pet insurance," said Pets Best CEO, Melissa Gutierrez. "With decades of experience and proven technology, we knew Bindable was the right partner to enhance our go-to-market strategy. Their direct access to preferred channels will significantly help us advance our mission to provide coverage to as many pet owners as possible."

This announcement comes as Bindable attends InsureTech Connect (ITC) in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Mandalay Bay from Tuesday, October 15 - Thursday, October 17, 2024. To meet with Bindable at ITC and learn more about their flexible, market-ready insurance distribution solutions, request a meeting via https://offer.bindable.com/meet-bindable-itc-2024.

About Bindable

Bindable is a leading provider of insurance distribution technology that offers flexible, market-ready solutions to connect insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers. Through its innovative platform – which includes its proprietary agent-facing customer relationship management tool, comparative rater, and cross-sell engine, Policy Crusher® – Bindable provides instant access to insurance products through a network of national carriers, enabling organizations of all sizes and across all industries to drive revenue and build brand loyalty through digital insurance offerings and curated choice programs.

Whether an organization already has an existing distribution model or is launching a new virtual agency, Bindable's comprehensive suite of support services and digital capabilities will streamline operations and improve customer engagement, ensuring the right products reach the right customers at the right time. To learn more about Bindable, visit www.bindable.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Pets Best

Pets Best offers pet insurance and wellness plans for dogs and cats in the U.S. Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide access to comprehensive animal healthcare at an affordable price, Pets Best delivers flexible coverage, an easy claims process, and excellent customer service. Pets Best is highly rated by independent review sites and is recommended by veterinarians across the nation. Pets Best is a founding member of NAPHIA, an organization dedicated to ensuring high standards and transparency for the pet insurance industry. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions may apply. For all terms visit www.petsbest.com/policy. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout.

Pet insurance coverage offered and administered by Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC is underwritten by American Pet Insurance Company (NAIC #12190), a New York insurance company headquartered at 6100 4th Ave. S. Suite 200 Seattle, WA 98108, or Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581), a Delaware insurance company located at 11333 N. Scottsdale Rd, Ste. 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC (NPN #8889658, CA agency #0F37530) is a licensed insurance agency located at 10840 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28277. Each insurer has sole financial responsibility for its own products. Please refer to your declarations page to determine the underwriter for your policy. Terms and conditions apply. See your policy for details. To learn more about Pets Best, click here.

Contact:

Mary Clare Riordan

Director of Marketing, Bindable

[email protected]

Kerry Sutherland

Media Contact: Pets Best Insurance

K. Sutherland PR, 775-360-6101

[email protected]

Media Contact

Mary Clare Riordan, Bindable, 1 617-206-3241, [email protected], www.bindable.com

Kerry Sutherland, K. Sutherland PR, Media Contact: Pets Best Insurance, 1 775-360-6101, [email protected]

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Bindable