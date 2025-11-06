Millions of original company press releases now easily accessible by industry from a single service

We wanted to build a single reliable source where you can see what is really happening in the business world – straight from the source," says Paavo Vasala, co-founder of CorporateNews.info. Post this

CorporateNews.info brings together official press releases from companies in the technology, energy, finance, health, travel, and other key industries. The aim of the service is to make corporate communications more open, up-to-date, and easy to follow for journalists, investors, students, and consumers alike.

"Companies constantly publish a wealth of interesting and important press releases, but they often get lost in the news flow or on various portals. The majority, about 97-98%, are not published in the media. We wanted to build a single reliable source where you can see what is really happening in the business world – straight from the source," says Paavo Vasala, co-founder of CorporateNews.info.

Search engine and industry classification bring order to the flow of information

The CorporateNews.info user interface is designed specifically to support information retrieval and research. Press releases are categorized by industry, topic, and publisher, and the service offers an efficient search function for finding the latest and archived press releases.

A new tool for media companies and professionals

Journalists and communications professionals can use the service for trend monitoring, market research, and as a news source.

The service also offers corporate communications professionals and PR agencies a new and effective channel through which press releases can reach a wider target audience.

Media Contact

Paavo Vasala, Wasala Technologies Oy, 358 500586737, [email protected], www.corporatenews.info

Paavo Vasala, Wasala Technologies Oy, 358 500586737, [email protected], www.corporatenews.info

SOURCE CorporateNews.info