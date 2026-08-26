Milton & Hugo Author Spotlight: Rainbow Baby by Jennifer Shebib

Rainbow Baby is a heartfelt and inspiring memoir about resilience, hope, and the extraordinary journey to motherhood later in life.
BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rainbow Baby is a heartfelt and inspiring memoir about resilience, hope, and the extraordinary journey to motherhood later in life. With honesty and vulnerability, the author shares her path from childhood and early life experiences to building a successful career and ultimately making the life-changing decision to pursue motherhood at an advanced maternal age.
Through deeply personal reflections, she offers an unfiltered look at the emotional highs and lows, physical challenges, uncertainties, and sacrifices that accompanied her quest to have a child. From moments of doubt and disappointment to renewed determination and unexpected joy, her story reveals the strength required to persevere when the dream of becoming a parent feels uncertain.
At the center of this journey is her miracle child—a true "rainbow baby," symbolizing hope after hardship and light after storms. More than a memoir about pregnancy and parenthood, Rainbow Baby is a testament to courage, faith, and the power of never giving up on a dream.
Filled with authenticity, insight, and encouragement, this book will resonate with anyone facing life's challenges, navigating fertility struggles, or seeking inspiration in the face of adversity. It is a moving celebration of love, perseverance, and the remarkable path to creating a family.
This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.
About the Author
Author Jennifer Shebib is a wife, mother, and a lifelong advocate for independence and perseverance. Raised in a multigenerational household in Michigan, she learned the value of hard work and self-reliance from an early age. While working full time, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and went on to build a successful career spanning more than twenty years in recruiting and talent acquisition. Following an unexpected career transition, Jennifer found the time to pursue a long-held dream of writing. She lives with her husband, Brad, their son, Nicholas, and their two rescue dogs, Casey and Charlie.
Rainbow Baby
Author: Jennifer Shebib
Paperback: $11.99 | ISBN-13: 9798892859134
Year Published: Jun 2026 | Pages: 56
Media Contact
MACY MADRID, MILTON & HUGO, 1 8887780033, [email protected], https://miltonandhugo.com
SOURCE MILTON & HUGO
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