Milton & Hugo Author Spotlight: Rainbow Baby by Jennifer Shebib

A Promise of Hope A mother's heart knows no deadline. Post this

At the center of this journey is her miracle child—a true "rainbow baby," symbolizing hope after hardship and light after storms. More than a memoir about pregnancy and parenthood, Rainbow Baby is a testament to courage, faith, and the power of never giving up on a dream.

Filled with authenticity, insight, and encouragement, this book will resonate with anyone facing life's challenges, navigating fertility struggles, or seeking inspiration in the face of adversity. It is a moving celebration of love, perseverance, and the remarkable path to creating a family.

This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores.

About the Author

Author Jennifer Shebib is a wife, mother, and a lifelong advocate for independence and perseverance. Raised in a multigenerational household in Michigan, she learned the value of hard work and self-reliance from an early age. While working full time, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and went on to build a successful career spanning more than twenty years in recruiting and talent acquisition. Following an unexpected career transition, Jennifer found the time to pursue a long-held dream of writing. She lives with her husband, Brad, their son, Nicholas, and their two rescue dogs, Casey and Charlie.

Rainbow Baby

Author: Jennifer Shebib

Paperback: $11.99 | ISBN-13: 9798892859134

Year Published: Jun 2026 | Pages: 56

Media Contact



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