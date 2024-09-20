Milton Industries and HC Pacific Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Global Military Supply Chain

"This partnership with HC Pacific is a key step in expanding our presence in the Military and defense markets," said Greg Carlson, CEO of Milton Industries. "By merging our innovative products with HC Pacific's distribution, we can better serve our Military customers globally." Post this

As part of the agreement, HC Pacific will take on exclusive responsibility for stocking, distributing, and replenishing a comprehensive range of Milton's critical components. This initiative ensures immediate global availability of these essential products, which play a key role in maintaining the reliability and performance of Military aircraft and other technologies worldwide. The collaboration is designed to support the operational readiness and mission success of Military forces by providing a dependable supply chain for vital components.

"This partnership with HC Pacific is a crucial step in our strategy to expand our footprint in the Military and defense markets," said Greg Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of Milton Industries. "By combining our cutting-edge products with HC Pacific's distribution capabilities, we are confident that we can provide even greater value to our Military customers. Ensuring that they have timely access to the components they need is our top priority."

HC Pacific is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. Andrew Pramschufer, President of HC Pacific, stated, "Partnering with Milton, a company renowned for its innovative technologies and commitment to quality, is an exciting opportunity for us. This alliance will enhance our ability to serve the global Military fleets that rely on Milton's products, ensuring they have the support they need to maintain operational effectiveness."

The partnership between Milton Industries and HC Pacific will take effect immediately. By joining forces, Milton and HC Pacific are well-positioned to deliver consistent, high-quality support for critical Military technologies worldwide.

About Milton Industries

Founded in 1943, Milton Industries, Inc. began as a family business focused on delivering the highest quality products to its customers. Over the past 70 years, Milton has become a trusted name in pneumatic accessories, inventing numerous industry-standard products such as the M STYLE® "I/M" KWIK-CHANGE® Coupler and Plug, the Window Inflator Gauge, Safety Blow Guns, and the iconic Driveway Signal chimes and bell. Milton's products serve a wide range of industries, including automotive, fleet maintenance, construction, aerospace, and manufacturing. Today, Milton continues to lead the industry with superior products and a commitment to quality.

About HC Pacific

HC Pacific, A Proponent Company, is a premier stocking distributor specializing in the supply of Military and aerospace components. With decades of experience, HC Pacific is committed to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service, ensuring that Military and aerospace technologies remain ready and effective for their missions.

