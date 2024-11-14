Milton Invisalign Specialists at Crabapple Dental Elevate Invisalign® Treatment with New Advanced Digital Scanning and AI Technology

Crabapple Dental in Milton, led by Invisalign specialist Dr. Sarah Roberts, has introduced advanced digital scanning and AI technology to enhance Invisalign treatment, offering patients greater accuracy, comfort, and efficiency. To celebrate, they're offering a $1,500 discount on new Invisalign cases for a limited time.
MILTON, Ga., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crabapple Dental, a premier family dental practice in Milton led by Invisalign specialist Dr. Sarah Roberts, is excited to announce its latest investment in groundbreaking digital scanning and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This cutting-edge advancement is designed to elevate Invisalign® treatment, offering patients a more precise, efficient, and comfortable experience.
Invisalign, a popular and discreet alternative to traditional braces, has helped millions achieve straighter teeth. With Crabapple Dental's new digital scanning equipment and AI-powered treatment planning, patients can expect unparalleled accuracy in their Invisalign journey. This advanced technology eliminates the need for traditional messy impressions, streamlining the treatment process from the very beginning.
Precision with Digital Scanning and AI Integration
Through the latest in digital scanning, Crabapple Dental captures detailed 3D images of patients' teeth, allowing for a faster and more comfortable start to Invisalign treatment. The integration of AI technology provides a highly customized approach, enabling Dr. Roberts to create individualized treatment plans that proactively address potential issues before they arise, helping patients stay on track for optimal results.
Enhanced Invisalign Performance with SmartForce® Attachments
In addition to advanced scanning and AI, Crabapple Dental is incorporating Invisalign's SmartForce® Attachments, small tooth-colored features that assist aligners in applying gentle, targeted pressure to specific areas. These attachments enable more precise tooth movement, making Invisalign treatment with Crabapple Dental comparable to two years of traditional braces in just nine months.
State-of-the-Art Training and Smart Monitoring for Invisalign Patients
Dr. Roberts and the Crabapple Dental team stay at the forefront of orthodontic care by undergoing continuous training in the latest Invisalign advancements. Additionally, the Invisalign Smart Monitoring feature empowers patients to track their progress using the Invisalign app. This convenient feature allows Dr. Roberts to monitor progress remotely, ensuring patients achieve their goals with real-time adjustments to their treatment plans.
Special Offer for New Invisalign Patients
To celebrate this technological milestone, Crabapple Dental is offering a $1,500 discount on new Invisalign treatments (terms apply). This exclusive offer makes it even easier for patients to experience the benefits of Dr. Roberts' expertise and the advanced technology now available at Crabapple Dental.
"We are dedicated to providing the most advanced and effective orthodontic solutions for our patients," said Dr. Sarah Roberts. "Our recent investment in digital scanning and AI technology is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our desire to make Invisalign treatment more accessible, accurate, and efficient than ever before."
About Dr. Sarah Roberts and Crabapple Dental
Located at 12670 Crabapple Road, Milton, GA, Crabapple Dental is known for its warm and welcoming environment, where families can trust in the high standard of care provided by Dr. Sarah Roberts and her team. Dr. Roberts recognized as one of "America's Top Dentists" since 2009, is dedicated to continuing education and offers a range of services, from general and cosmetic dentistry to advanced orthodontics.
For more information about Invisalign treatment or to take advantage of the limited-time offer, please visit crabappledental.com or contact the office at (678) 319-0123.
Media Contact
Dr. Sarah Roberts, Crabapple Dental, (678) 319-0123, [email protected], https://crabappledental.com/
SOURCE Crabapple Dental; Crabapple Dental
Share this article