Milton Invisalign Specialists at Crabapple Dental Elevate Invisalign® Treatment with New Advanced Digital Scanning and AI Technology

"Our recent investment in digital scanning and AI technology is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our desire to make Invisalign treatment more accessible, accurate, and efficient than ever before," says Dr. Sarah Roberts Post this

Precision with Digital Scanning and AI Integration

Through the latest in digital scanning, Crabapple Dental captures detailed 3D images of patients' teeth, allowing for a faster and more comfortable start to Invisalign treatment. The integration of AI technology provides a highly customized approach, enabling Dr. Roberts to create individualized treatment plans that proactively address potential issues before they arise, helping patients stay on track for optimal results.

Enhanced Invisalign Performance with SmartForce® Attachments

In addition to advanced scanning and AI, Crabapple Dental is incorporating Invisalign's SmartForce® Attachments, small tooth-colored features that assist aligners in applying gentle, targeted pressure to specific areas. These attachments enable more precise tooth movement, making Invisalign treatment with Crabapple Dental comparable to two years of traditional braces in just nine months.

State-of-the-Art Training and Smart Monitoring for Invisalign Patients

Dr. Roberts and the Crabapple Dental team stay at the forefront of orthodontic care by undergoing continuous training in the latest Invisalign advancements. Additionally, the Invisalign Smart Monitoring feature empowers patients to track their progress using the Invisalign app. This convenient feature allows Dr. Roberts to monitor progress remotely, ensuring patients achieve their goals with real-time adjustments to their treatment plans.

Special Offer for New Invisalign Patients

To celebrate this technological milestone, Crabapple Dental is offering a $1,500 discount on new Invisalign treatments (terms apply). This exclusive offer makes it even easier for patients to experience the benefits of Dr. Roberts' expertise and the advanced technology now available at Crabapple Dental.

"We are dedicated to providing the most advanced and effective orthodontic solutions for our patients," said Dr. Sarah Roberts. "Our recent investment in digital scanning and AI technology is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our desire to make Invisalign treatment more accessible, accurate, and efficient than ever before."

About Dr. Sarah Roberts and Crabapple Dental

Located at 12670 Crabapple Road, Milton, GA, Crabapple Dental is known for its warm and welcoming environment, where families can trust in the high standard of care provided by Dr. Sarah Roberts and her team. Dr. Roberts recognized as one of "America's Top Dentists" since 2009, is dedicated to continuing education and offers a range of services, from general and cosmetic dentistry to advanced orthodontics.

For more information about Invisalign treatment or to take advantage of the limited-time offer, please visit crabappledental.com or contact the office at (678) 319-0123.

Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Roberts, Crabapple Dental, (678) 319-0123, [email protected], https://crabappledental.com/

SOURCE Crabapple Dental; Crabapple Dental