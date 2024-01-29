MilVet Angels Welcomes The Hon. Sue Gordon and Hon. James "Hondo" Geurts to Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to welcome Sue Gordon and Hondo Geurts to the MilVet Angels Advisory Board. These two superstars stand out among our nation's most thoughtful and experienced leaders in technology, innovation, and public service." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Sue Gordon and Hondo Geurts to the MilVet Angels Advisory Board. These two superstars stand out among our nation's most thoughtful and experienced leaders in technology, innovation, and public service. Their unique perspectives will help shape the direction of MilVet Angels for years to come," said MilVet Angels Co-founder Ernestine Mak.

Gordon is the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, the second-highest position in the entire U.S intelligence community, where she was a key advisor to the President and National Security Council. Having retired in 2018 from government service, Gordon brings more than three decades of private and public sector experience, with deep expertise in technology and innovation in a globalized economy. She currently serves on the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Board. Previously, Gordon was Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and during her more than thirty years at the CIA, she led the establishment of In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the U.S. intelligence community.

"National security has always been a driver of technical innovation," said Gordon. "From launching cameras into space to developing other over the horizon capabilities, these innovations have had a profound impact on the way people live, work, and communicate around the world. Today, a new generation of technologists are continuing to build on that legacy, and I am proud to advise and be a part of this network of veteran families and former public service leaders."

Geurts formerly performed the duties of Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy. As Under Secretary, he served as the Navy's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Management Officer. Geurts previously served as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition, overseeing a $148 billion annual budget of R&D, contracting, and acquisitions for the Navy and Marines Corps, as well as global partners and allies. Hondo's expertise spans more than three decades providing leadership to the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

"Founders who succeed in technology ventures have an inherent drive to solve hard problems and make the world a better place. These kinds of traits are also found in military families and those who work in public service—they have faced some of the most challenging problems around the globe and worked to solve them with grit, determination, and honor," said Geurts. "I'm excited to support MilVet Angels in their work to convene and engage servant leaders who are involved with cutting-edge technologies and business."

"The American experiment is based on a rich legacy of innovation and entrepreneurship. With examples ranging from the Wright Brothers to the Apple computer, Americans have been known for their innovative spirit and willingness to take risks in the pursuit of new opportunities," added Mak, "Sue Gordon and Hondo Geurts deeply understand the value of innovation, and together with MilVet Angels, we will focus on building, and enabling builders, and continue to embody the American spirit."

