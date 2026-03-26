Mimikai Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

"Mimikai's Fast Company recognition reflects the seven years of research, testing, and regulatory work to become the first new EPA-registered repellent in more than 25 years." - Stephanie Watson, Co-Founder, Mimikai. Post this

"Biomimicry was our starting point—the idea that nature has already solved many of the problems we're trying to engineer," said Stephanie Watson, Co-Founder of Mimikai. "Turning that into something real took time. Seven years of research, testing, and regulatory work led to a true innovation—not a reformulation or a white-labeled product. This recognition reflects that journey: following nature's lead, doing the hard work, and building something entirely new."

The company's origin traces back to a simple observation at the entomology department at North Carolina State University: wild tomato plants growing in North Carolina remained untouched in the midst of intense mosquito and insect activity. That insight led to the identification of Undecanone and ultimately to Mimikai's biomimicry-driven approach, combining plant-derived science with rigorous testing and regulatory validation to deliver effective mosquito and tick protection, and a patent surrounding the exclusive active ingredient, 2-Undecanone.

Mimikai officially launched in the U.S. in June 2025 with a debut lineup of mosquito and tick repellent sprays and mists designed for everyday use. The non-aerosol formats offer a lightweight, clean-feel application with a fresh, nature-inspired scent, making them comfortable to wear as part of a daily routine. The products are EPA Category IV—its lowest toxicity classification—when used as directed, and are formulated to be suitable for use across all ages according to label instructions.

Since launch, Mimikai has rapidly expanded across beauty, outdoor, and specialty retail channels, reflecting growing consumer demand for effective, science-backed insect protection. The company's patented technology and biomimicry-based approach position it at the forefront of a new era in the category, where performance, thoughtful formulation, and everyday usability come together.

Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list is one of its most anticipated editorial efforts, with editors and writers evaluating thousands of submissions to identify organizations that are not only adapting to change, but actively driving it. "Our list of the Most Innovative Companies spotlights organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and setting the pace for their industries."

The full list of honorees is available at fastcompany.com and will appear on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026. Fast Company will celebrate this year's honorees at the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 19 in New York City.

ABOUT MIMIKAI

Mimikai is a science-led consumer brand rethinking insect protection through biomimicry, formulation innovation, and modern design. Founded by Stephanie Watson and Michelle Arnau, the company was built on the belief that the insect repellent category had not meaningfully evolved in decades. This led to a seven-year effort to develop a new approach powered by Undecanone, a naturally occurring compound identified in wild tomato plants that delivers proven mosquito and tick protection. In 2023, Mimikai became the first new EPA-registered insect repellent active formulation in more than 25 years. Launched in 2025, its products are available at mimikai.com, Amazon, Credo Beauty, Erewhon, and REI. Follow us on Instagram @Mimikai_

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Asher Finkell, Mimikai Inc., 1 (800) 246-1773, [email protected], https://mimikai.com/

SOURCE Mimikai Inc.