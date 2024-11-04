Minaya Learning Global Solutions Launches AI Center of Excellence to Empower Workforce Development and Drive Innovation

"AI literacy is the newest 21st-century competency," says Dr. Guido Minaya, CEO of Minaya Learning Global Solutions. "We are committed to equipping corporate talent with the tools, skills, and ethical foundations needed to leverage AI while integrating human intelligence to drive meaningful impact." Post this

Unlocking the Full Potential of AI Literacy

At the heart of the Minaya-AI COE is a robust AI literacy program designed to prepare leaders and employees to excel in AI-driven environments. According to the 2024 Microsoft Work Trend Index, 75% of knowledge workers now use AI, and 71% of employers prefer candidates with AI skills. The Minaya-AI COE offers tailored training and certification programs to help businesses of all sizes upskill their workforce and stay ahead of the competition.

"AI literacy is the newest 21st-century competency," says Dr. Guido Minaya, CEO/Founder of Minaya Learning Global Solutions. "We are committed to equipping corporate talent with the tools, skills, and ethical foundations needed to leverage AI while integrating human intelligence to drive meaningful impact."

AI + HI for a Competitive Advantage

The Minaya AI COE focuses on developing both technical AI skills and human intelligence (HI) capabilities, such as collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. By integrating AI and HI, companies can foster innovation while staying competitive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. The Minaya-AI COE's solutions include comprehensive analysis, preliminary feasibility studies, and implementation planning to accelerate AI-driven decisions and sustainable corporate growth.

Innovative Partnerships and AI Literacy Certifications

In collaboration with Solvably and Credably.ai, the Minaya-AI COE provides certification programs that emphasize real-world problem-solving, authentic competency assessments, and scalable AI solutions. "This partnership allows us to assess skills through performance at scale and drive corporate innovation across all industries," said Angelo Biasi, CEO of Solvably and Credably.ai.

"AI is here to stay, and it is crucial for businesses to adopt AI responsibly and intelligently," said Susan Minaya, COO and Chief Learning Strategist. "Our approach balances technical expertise with human insight, fostering forward-looking innovation across industries."

Certified AI + HI Faculty and Comprehensive Services

The Minaya AI COE offers access to a global faculty of certified experts with experience across sectors such as healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and finance. These facilitators support businesses as they evolve in their AI adoption, ensuring productivity and innovation. " Our team can guide you through various stage of implementation to ensure successful outcomes," added Dr. Minaya.

Looking to the Future

Minaya Learning Global Solutions is dedicated to continuous learning and ongoing innovation. The Minaya-AI COE helps organizations stay ahead by promoting responsible AI usage, guiding clients through ethical considerations, and ensuring long-term value. Businesses that invest in AI literacy today will be the industry leaders of tomorrow.

About Minaya Learning Global Solutions LLC

Minaya Learning Global Solutions specializes in talent development and corporate training solutions. With expertise in AI and human intelligence, we provide reskilling and technology-driven services across industries, delivering impactful results that transform businesses.

For more information on the Minaya AI Center of Excellence or to schedule a consultation, visit www.minayalearning.com or contact Dr. Guido Minaya.

