Mind-Body Medicine Clinically Proven to Help Treat Anxiety and Depression in Cancer Survivors

These experts encourage the use of mindfulness techniques and other integrative therapies to help adults dealing with cancer manage their feelings of anxiety and depression. Their detailed set of guidelines, which can be found in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, carefully describe how well techniques like yoga, relaxation exercises, hypnosis, acupuncture, and music therapy, work in reducing anxiety and depression during cancer treatment.

"Depression and anxiety often emerge when patients complete their treatment and begin to reflect on the trauma they've endured," said Dr. Ashwin Mehta. "Recognizing that not all patients prefer traditional medication for these symptoms, we've achieved remarkable success with mindfulness-based interventions and other integrative therapies in helping patients overcome these challenges."

The guideline firmly champions mindfulness-based interventions (MBIs), encompassing mindfulness-based stress reduction, meditation, and mindful movement. These integrative interventions are thoughtfully recommended for patients in both active treatment and the post-treatment phase, owing to their well-documented benefits. Integrative medicine is a wellness model that applies the latest science in holistic approaches to optimize health. Memorial's team of experts is experienced in providing both preventive health plans and supportive care to patients who are being treated for various chronic illnesses, including cancer.

"Integrative medicine has played a pivotal role in the health and healing journey at Memorial Cancer Institute, offering support throughout and beyond treatment," asserts Dr. Mehta. "The availability of the SIO-ASCO guideline to clinicians and individuals battling cancer is truly life-changing. As depression and anxiety often set in after cancer treatment concludes, we want patients to know that we are here to provide unwavering support."

Memorial Cancer Institute, unwavering in its commitment to prioritize patient care and enhance healthcare services, is on the verge of completing a state-of-the-art $125 million facility. This visionary expansion will include a dedicated integrative medicine office suite and a serene sanctuary designed for yoga and meditation. The new location is slated to open its doors in November 2023.

Dr. Mehta, who assumed the role of Medical Director of Integrative Medicine at Memorial Healthcare System in October 2015, brings his expertise in nutrition, exercise, sleep, yoga, and mindfulness to the forefront. The integrative team, comprised of specialists in complementary techniques, continuously develops innovative, patient-centered wellness programs aimed at improving the quality of life throughout the patient's care journey. The Integrative Medicine Division conducts "Next Step Orientation Sessions," introducing new Memorial Cancer Institute patients to the array of supportive care services available, including the Integrative Cancer Survivorship program, empowering patients with holistic and evidence-based techniques to maintain a cancer-free life post-treatment.

About The Society for Integrative Oncology

Founded in 2003, SIO is the premier multi-disciplinary international professional organization for integrative oncology. The mission of the SIO is to advance evidence-based, comprehensive, integrative healthcare to improve the lives of people affected by cancer. SIO enables communication, education, and research to occur by bringing together practitioners and researchers across professions focused on the care of cancer patients and survivors. Members share the common goals of excellent comprehensive patient care, enhancement of anti-cancer therapy, supportive care, and prevention of cancer. SIO members are part of a unique multidisciplinary community of oncologists, nurses, psychologists, social workers, nutritionists, complementary therapy practitioners, naturopathic doctors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, epidemiologists, researchers, and many other health care practitioners. Learn more at https://integrativeonc.org/.

About Memorial Healthcare System

South Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years.

Featuring multi-disciplinary collaboration, research, innovation, and transparency, Memorial is focused on removing barriers, increasing access, and providing equitable care throughout its region. It employs a staff of more than 15,000 and operates six hospitals, numerous primary, urgent, and 24/7 care facilities, a health specialty center, and nursing home. To learn more, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

