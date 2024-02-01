Mind Brain Emotion Launches 52 Essential Gratitude Attitude Card Game From Harvard Educator Dr. Jenny Woo

This card deck combines the practice of reflection, expression, and affirmation to unlock the full power of gratitude shown in research. Post this

Dr. Woo is a Harvard-trained educator on emotional intelligence and executive coach. Incubated out of the Harvard Innovation Labs at Harvard University, her award-winning Mind Brain Emotion cards help people develop essential human skills in an age of AI. The clever bite-size format fosters a relaxed space and mindset that gets adults and kids thinking and expressing gratitude seamlessly in their everyday lives, whether at home, school, or work. Taking leaps beyond the standard flashcards, conversation starters, and journals, the 52 Essential Gratitude Attitude format combines hands-on learning, reflecting, and social connection.

Dr. Woo, a TEDx speaker and researcher, dedicates her research and career to helping people thrive. Her extensive card deck collection has been used in over 50 countries as a modern-day solution for developing essential human skills to work towards being calmer, happier, and wiser.

"As a mom of three, I've noticed my kids are more mindful, engaged, and respectful when using the prompts in the 52 Essential Gratitude Attitude deck," added Dr. Woo. "When emotions get too big and life seems overwhelming, returning to a consistent routine helps, and this deck will be a welcome companion in today's households. It's the nudge we all need to address what we need in an easy and doable way. When gratitude becomes our attitude, we uncover extraordinary moments in the ordinary."

About Mind Brain Emotion:

Build skills while making human connections anywhere, anytime with Mind Brain Emotion cards. Developed by Harvard researcher and educator Dr. Jenny Woo, gain the skills to be prepared, productive, and purposeful in life.

About Dr. Jenny Woo:

Dr. Jenny Woo is the founder/CEO of Mind Brain Emotion, incubated out of The Harvard Innovation Labs and UCI Beall Applied Innovation. She created a series of award-winning card games to help K-12 and college students and adults build skills in critical thinking, coping and resilience, emotion regulation, and social competence – used in 50+ countries.

Dr. Woo is an avid speaker and dedicates her research and career to helping people realize their potential, from classrooms to boardrooms. She has worked as a Montessori school director, MBA career coach, human capital consultant, HR manager, executive coach, and cognitive science researcher.

She is a two-time TEDx speaker and was featured in Forbes, International Business Times, and Harvard University. Dr. Woo received her Ph.D. from UC Irvine, MBA from UC Berkeley, and M.Ed. from Harvard University. Most importantly, she is a mom of three (very different) children.

