MIND Education's ST Math Approved for the Texas HB 1416 Ratio Waiver List

With a proven record of supporting student improvement on STAAR assessments, the supplemental program has earned the trust of thousands of Texas educators

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIND Education's ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems, has been named to the Texas HB 1416 Ratio Waiver List. As a Ratio Waiver List Provider, ST Math is exempt from the state's 4:1 student-to-tutor ratio requirement, simplifying districts' compliance process while providing students with a challenging, fun, and accessible math learning experience.

ST Math is trusted by more than 2,500 schools in Texas because it has consistently and significantly improved student math scores on the STAAR assessments. Across the state, 35% percent of students who scored "Did Not Meet Grade Level" in 2022 improved by one or more performance levels on the 2023 STAAR.

"We saw a significant increase in STAAR Math scores with our HB 1416 students," said Marlodee Etchison, a 4th-grade teacher at Crestview Elementary in Frenship ISD. "Students who completed their journey showed at least 10 points growth from the previous year. Using ST Math as a support and supplemental resource was proven to be successful with these students."

ST Math supports educators to overcome a number of key challenges:

Staffing and scheduling: Eliminating the 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio requirement helps districts address staff shortages and scheduling issues while maintaining high educational standards.

Engaging students: ST Math uses visual learning and puzzle-based activities to make math accessible and fun for all students.

Promoting equity: By focusing on visual reasoning through interactive puzzles, ST Math reduces cognitive load. This innovative approach improves learning outcomes and promotes equity among diverse student groups. High ST Math usage across three years nearly eliminates the "Did Not Meet Grade Level" performance level.

To earn its place on the Ratio Waiver List, ST Math was evaluated on efficacy, rigor of research supporting product efficacy, opportunity for student independence, alignment with accelerated instruction requirements, and alignment with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). To benefit from the waived ratio requirement, applicable students must meet minimum product usage requirements for the approved product.

Educators can learn more about how MIND's neuroscience-based approach emphasizes active learning, learning by doing, creativity, and critical thinking here.

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2023-24 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.17 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit mindeducation.org.

Media Contact

Leah Carroll, PRP Group, A Hawke Media Company, 1 (310) 451-7295, [email protected], https://www.prp.group/

SOURCE MIND Education’s