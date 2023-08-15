Mind Over What's the Matter: New study examines the benefits of using visualization to deal with stress

Visualization is not just for gurus anymore. A study of the general population by PsychTest.com reveals that people who use visualization to manage stressful situations experience a number of other benefits.

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visualization, often associated with flaky, "new-agey" practices, is actually used by a variety of professionals to improve performance and reduce stress. Astronauts, surgeons, athletes, and other professions have adopted visualization techniques to help them succeed. A recent study by PsychTests.com also revealed that people who use visualization are more resilient, perseverant, and have higher self-esteem than those who do not.

Analyzing the data collected from 1,456 people from the general population who took the Hardiness Test, PsychTests' researchers compared the attitudes, personalities, and behaviors of visualizers and non-visualizers.

HERE'S WHAT THEIR STUDY REVEALED:

Visualizers have a more positive attitude towards change and challenges (score of 74 vs. 51 for non-visualizers, on a scale from 0 to 100).

They are more resilient when faced with hardship and setbacks (score of 72 vs. 47 for non-visualizers).

They have a more internal locus of control, which means that they believe they have the power to change or improve their circumstances (score of 72 vs. 53 for non-visualizers).

They have a more positive mindset (score of 77 vs. 49 for non-visualizers).

They are able to find joy in everything and see beauty everywhere (score of 81 vs. 50 for non-visualizers).

They have higher self-esteem (score of 77 vs. 51 for non-visualizers).

They are more courageous and willing to face their fears (score of 78 vs. 50 for non-visualizers).

They have a sense of purpose and commit themselves to whatever task or goal they take on (score of 85 vs. 60 for non-visualizers).

They are more perseverant (score of 75 vs. 52 for non-visualizers).

They are more adaptable (score of 70 vs. 48 for non-visualizers).

They are more willing to be accountable for their actions, mistakes, and failures (score of 73 vs. 56 for non-visualizers).

PSYCHTESTS STUDY ALSO REVEALS THAT VISUALIZERS USE A NUMBER OF OTHER HEALTHY STRATEGIES IN ORDER TO MANAGE STRESS, INCLUDING:

Positive reframing, which involves looking for the silver lining in a stressful situation (score of 82 vs. 47 for non-visualizers).

Self-compassion, which involves making it a point to treat themselves with more kindness and compassion when under stress (score of 76 vs. 36 for non-visualizers).

Mindfulness, which consists of actively refocusing the mind on the present moment (score of 72 vs. 29 for non-visualizers).

Relaxation and deep breathing (score of 75 vs. 35 for non-visualizers).

Humor and laughter (score of 79 vs. 53 for non-visualizers).

Exercise (score of 73 vs. 40 for non-visualizers).

"Visualization is a powerful tool that can be used to achieve success in any field," says Dr. Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "It can be used by anyone who wants to improve their performance and reduce stress. It's a great way to stay focused and motivated and can also help you stay on track and reach your goals."

"When using visualization, the goal is to imagine the outcome you want. You don't have to figure out how you're going to get there; just keep your mind focused on the end goal. Do this for five to ten minutes a day, or whenever you're feeling stressed. So, if you're about to give a presentation in front of a large group of people, imagine the audience smiling, applauding, and shaking your hand at the end of the speech. If you're ill, imagine a miniature version of yourself going into the area that is bothering you and mending it. If you're struggling financially, then imagine yourself reviewing the results of a wise investment or walking around your dream home. Don't force the vision; do it calmly and playfully. And if you're very good at visualization, then just try to imagine what you would be feeling if you achieved the outcome that you desire. Keep it up every day, but do it for no more than ten minutes, and then take a small aligned action to enforce your vision. So if we go back to our earlier examples, you can do a presentation in front of the mirror, spend a few minutes doing something you did before you were ill, or pay a little extra towards your mortgage. This solidifies the vision in your mind of what you want to achieve. Of course, visualization alone will not cut it; you need to take action steps towards the goal. Even if you don't have a detailed plan on how to achieve your goal, you can always figure out what is the best next step in the right direction. Take it."

