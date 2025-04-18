Minden Mill Celebrates Single Estate Craftsmanship With American Single Malt Whiskey Release

"The subtle exploration of flavor based on regional differences is what made Scotch Whisky so compelling to consumers, and we can replicate that experience in Nevada with Minden Mill American Single Malt." Post this

"Minden Mill has the unique opportunity to help introduce the U.S. consumer to the American Single Malt Whiskey category," Minden Mill Master Distiller Joe O'Sullivan shared. "This is a true representation of a single estate whiskey, highlighting the unique terroir of Nevada's high desert and the extreme Sierra Nevada temperaments - from very short growing seasons to the scorching summer days and brutally cold nights. The subtle exploration of flavor based on regional differences is what made Scotch Whisky so compelling to consumers, and we can replicate that experience in Minden with American Single Malt."

Minden Mill American Single Malt is distilled in dual, all-copper Forsyth stills hammered by hand in Speyside, Scotland – two of only a few in the U.S. The fourth-generation family-owned coppersmiths are known for their high quality and respect for the tradition and heritage of fine single malt Scotch production. Rather than using the steam commonly used to heat stills in most American whiskey production, Minden Mill's cutting-edge heating systems use a thermal oil-heated calandria at the bottom of the stripping and spirit stills to reach higher temperatures than steam. This replicates the flavors of direct-fire distillation, creating a complex and exceptionally balanced flavor profile.

Minden Mill also implements a unique barrel aging process for the Nevada high desert climate. The whiskey is aged for five years in a barrel regime of Oloroso sherry, ex-bourbon and American oak casks, along with re-charred wine and sherry butts in climate-controlled Rickhouses. The Rickhouses are intentionally calibrated to mimic the temperature and humidity of Speyside, Scotland - a nod to traditional single malt Scotch whisky aging methods. Thanks to the exceptionally low humidity of the Nevada region, this careful temperature control ensures the proper expansion and contraction into the wood, along with well-defined evaporation levels to condense the rich flavors of the whiskey.

Prior to joining Minden Mill, Joe was an apprentice to Steven McCarthy, the "godfather" of American Single Malt, during the category's foundational period. A member of the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission, Joe was an integral part of the efforts which led to the 2025 TTB ruling which established standards for American Single Malt Whiskey.

Tasting Notes:

Non-chill filtered and bottled at 94 proof, Minden Mill American Single Malt Whiskey offers aromas of fig, caramel, golden raisin, candied plum, and honeycomb on the nose, complemented by notes of almond and light tobacco leaf. The palate features rich caramel and dried cherry notes that mingle with fruit compote, honey, and sweet malt, finishing with a luxurious mouthfeel and notes of cherry tobacco and light nutmeg allspice.

Minden Mill American Single Malt Whiskey is available nationally with an SRP of $60 and online at mindenmill.com. The Minden Mill portfolio also includes a Nevada Straight Bourbon Whiskey and a Nevada Straight Rye Whiskey which are made on the estate.

Images can be found Images | Foley Family Wines & Spirits (ffws.com).

About Foley Family Wines & Spirits

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFWS has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, and Lancaster in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, and Foley Johnson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard in Monterey County; Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon; and Three Rivers in Washington. FFWS's import wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes Minden Mill Whiskeys, High Ground Vodka, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, El Mexicano Tequila, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, and Two Stacks Irish Whiskey and Killowen Distillery. To learn more about Foley Family Wines & Spirits, visit ffws.com/spirits

