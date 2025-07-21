Minden Mill Unveils Single Estate Nevada Straight Rye Whiskey From The High Desert

"Very few producers own the full process from grain to glass, and that's where Minden Mill Rye starts to stand apart. We don't just distill the whiskey – we grow it." Post this

As a member of the Estate Whiskey Alliance and a licensed Nevada Estate Distillery, Minden Mill is among a select few U.S. distilleries committed to full grain traceability and oversight at every stage of production that happens on its 1,200-acre estate. The distillery exceeds both the Nevada state and Estate Whiskey Alliance standards by sourcing 100% of the grains from within five miles of the distillery from land under Minden Mill's control. With every step—milling, fermentation, distillation, maturation, and bottling—taking place on-site, the distillery is an innovator in expressing American whiskey terroir, particularly in the often-overlooked rye category.

"Very few producers own the full process from grain to glass, and that's where Minden Mill Rye starts to stand apart. We don't just distill the whiskey – we grow it," says Master Distiller O'Sullivan. "Unlike most rye whiskeys, you won't find any spice bombs here. It's far more savory and balanced than most people expect. This mash bill was designed to highlight the candied orange peel character that is our house style."

Minden Mill Nevada Straight Rye is distilled through a combination of a single Headframe continuous stripping still and a state-of-the-art Christian CARL hybrid still, both housed in a former 100+ year-old creamery onsite. The whiskey is aged in a combination of Seguin Moreau New American and French oak barrels with a #3 char in traditional wooden rickhouses calibrated to mimic the temperature and humidity of Kentucky's Nelson County, ensuring a consistent, gradual maturation. The result is a rye whiskey that balances bold oak influence with mature complexity.

Minden Mill's Nevada Straight Rye enters the market amid a significant rye resurgence — projected to continue its upward trajectory at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%* from 2025 to 2030. Premium American rye whiskeys priced at $35 and above are growing +11%* which is +14% faster than both total whiskey and total rye whiskey indicating a substantial increase in consumer demand for craft-driven spirits from regional U.S. markets.

Tasting Notes:

Minden Mill Nevada Straight Rye Whiskey offers aromas of bright orange peel and toasted spice, dancing with warm vanilla. On the palate, succulent cherry syrup and crème brûlée enter the conversation, mingling with orange zest, baking spices and soft, subdued oak. The finish is long and lingering, replete with candied fruit, warm graham cracker, and a pleasant minerality balanced by spice and sweetness.

Minden Mill Nevada Straight Rye Whiskey is available nationally with an SRP of $45 and online at mindenmill.com. The Minden Mill single estate whiskey portfolio also includes an American Single Malt Whiskey and a Nevada Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Awards:

Minden Mill was crowned 2025 Nevada Distillery of the Year at the New York International Spirits Competition, awarded Best Straight Rye Whiskey/99 Points at the Craft Distillers Spirits Competition (2024) and a Platinum Medal/96 Points at the San Diego International Spirits Competition (2025), as well as a Platinum Medal at the 2025 Ascot Awards.

*source: Mordor Intelligence, "Rye Market Size, Growth, Trends & Industry Report Analysis, 2025"

*source: US MULO + Conv + Liq, 52 Weeks Ending 6/15/25

About Foley Family Wines & Spirits

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFWS has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, and Lancaster in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, and Foley Johnson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard in Monterey County; and Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon. FFWS's import wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes Minden Mill Whiskeys, High Ground Estate Vodka, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, El Mexicano Tequila, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, and Two Stacks Irish Whiskey and Killowen Distillery. To learn more about Foley Family Wines & Spirits, visit ffws.com/spirits

