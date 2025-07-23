Mindgard Expands Leadership with Offensive Security Expert Aaron Portnoy and GTM Veteran Tom Axbey

As AI systems become core to business operations, adversaries will increasingly target them in ways organizations aren't prepared for. At Mindgard, we're applying the offensive techniques that have protected applications for decades to defend AI from the ground up. Post this

Aaron Portnoy, Head of Research & Innovation at Mindgard, said: "AI security is still in its infancy. As these systems become core to business operations, adversaries will increasingly target them in ways organizations aren't prepared for. At Mindgard, we're applying the offensive techniques that have protected applications for decades to defend AI from the ground up."

Tom Axbey brings more than 20 years of enterprise software and SaaS leadership to Mindgard's Board. He most recently served as CEO of CloudHealth, where he led the company to market leadership with over 12,000 customers, and later as General Manager at VMware following its acquisition of CloudHealth. Previously, he was CEO of Rave Mobile Safety and earlier in his career, Tom held executive roles at IBM, Micromuse, Quallaby, and American Internet Corporation—all of which contributed to his reputation for scaling operations and delivering operational excellence.

Tom Axbey, member of Mindgard's Board of Directors, said: "I'm proud to join this exceptional team and visionary investors to bring offensive security for AI to the enterprise. Mindgard's approach solves a critical and rapidly growing problem, and I'm excited to help scale the company to meet market demand."

Note: Aaron Portnoy (along with Mindgard co-founders Peter Garraghan and Steve Street) will be available for meetings at Black Hat USA, August 2-5. For more details, visit: https://mindgard.ai/black-hat-usa-2025

