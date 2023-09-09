Mindgrasp AI Releases Edtech Chrome Extension to Expand Use of Ai Study Tool

Students now have an AI version of the tools that helped me get into two Ivy league Dental Schools on Scholarship! Tweet this

The company's focus on accessibility of education comes from Shayan's struggles with ADHD as a student. "As a first generation immigrant from Persian descent, my family placed a high value on education," recalls Shayan. "The pressure of needing to do well and my inability to focus really impacted me in college." The trial and error of solutions to help reduce test anxiety lead to Khanlarbeik (khan-lar-bake) to partner with an emerging developer on campus in the Spring of 2021.

Thai Cao, the developer, created an algorithm to turn content into information in blazing speeds. However, Cao needed a proven method that students could use it in an ethical way that wouldn't raise concerns of cheating from Administrators or Officials. Together they focused on product improvements while judging the results from Shayan's grades.

As the algorithms improved, word of Mindgrasp spread throughout sororities and fraternities of the University of Maryland. Students were seeing an hour long lecture distilled into accurate notes in just minutes. Their ability to focus greatly improved because the information had been reduced to manageable chunks that was less intimidating. It wasn't long before students began to share their stories on TikTok and international recognition lead the expansion of the Mindgrasp user base.

Soon Mindgrasp would partner with Computer Science professors in Portugal and Law Professors in Sydney. All the while Fast forward 12 months and tens of millions of views on TikTok to today, when Mindrasp is breaking the barrier to the new frontier of education.

The emphasis on accessible artificial intelligence has lead Mindgrasp to launch its highly anticipated Chrome Extension. This game-changing extension empowers users to supercharge their web browsing experience by effortlessly integrating Mindgrasp's versatile features directly into their favourite online learning platforms

—Canvas, Blackboard, and Panopto.

That's right. The first extension compatible with the biggest learning management systems has just been released, and it's available right now. Mindgrasp has always been synonymous with education and efficiency, and the Chrome Extension is no exception. This extension is designed to enhance students' and professionals' ability to save time and learn faster, all within the environments they are already familiar with.

Key Features of the Mindgrasp Chrome Extension:

Support for Chrome, Canvas, and Blackboard: Mindgrasp takes online learning to the next level by seamlessly integrating its functionality into popular educational platforms. Users can now utilize Mindgrasp's capabilities directly within their Chrome, Canvas, and Blackboard pages.

Panopto Integration: The Mindgrasp Chrome Extension goes a step further by integrating with Panopto, a leading video platform for education. This integration allows users to use Mindgrasp to analyse lectures uploaded to Panopto, creating notes and answering questions directly from course materials.

Seamless Note Generation: With a simple click, users can instantly capture notes while browsing any website. These notes are automatically organized and saved within the extension, making it easy to revisit and review later.

Quick Access to Q&A: The extension enables users to access Mindgrasp's powerful question and answer functionality, allowing them to seek clarifications and answers to their queries without leaving the page.

File Upload and Integration: Users can upload and associate relevant files directly with their notes, creating a comprehensive repository of resources that enhances understanding and knowledge retention.

The Mindgrasp Chrome Extension is now available for download on the Chrome Web Store. Whether you're a student striving for academic excellence or a professional aiming to boost productivity, Mindgrasp is here to help you grasp knowledge effortlessly.

For more information about Mindgrasp, please visit https://mindgrasp.ai

