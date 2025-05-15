MINDI ABAIR TO RELEASE 'BASED ON A TRUE STORY' JUNE 13, 2025

Based On a True Story is a modern, pop-driven album rooted in Mindi's own life journey.

With Special Appearances By Marcus Miller, Kenny Lattimore, Bobby Lyle, Delisha Thomas and Arthur Thompson

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed saxophonist, vocalist, and songwriter Mindi Abair is set to release her most personal and genre-defying album to date, Based On a True Story, on June 13, 2025, via her label, Pretty Good For A Girl Records. This will be her 14th solo album.

Based On a True Story is a bold, modern album that blends sleek pop production with the timeless soul of retro grooves. Inspired by Mindi's real-life journey, this deeply personal collection of songs conveys moments, memories, and emotions through music.

Mindi said, "My life over the past few years has felt like a fairy tale. I created WineandJazz.com with my husband Eric, and we now take people around the world to beautiful destinations where we immerse in the culture, the food, the wine and of course the music. These experiences have shaped me and expanded my mind in so many ways. This record and these songs are a direct reflection of this beautiful journey."

CLICK TO LISTEN AND VIEW ALL ALBUM ARTWORK

Produced by multi-platinum producer/songwriter Wayne Rodrigues and Contemporary Jazz powerhouse Mindi Abair, and mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tony Maserati, the album is rich with lush arrangements and heartfelt storytelling. With special guest appearances by legendary bassist Marcus Miller, R&B icon Kenny Lattimore, keyboard virtuoso Bobby Lyle, hit-maker vocalist Delisha Thomas and rising star Arthur Thompson, Based On a True Story is a genre-blending experience—pop-driven with Contemporary Jazz and Soul undercurrents—that's as authentic as it is unforgettable.

"Wayne Rodrigues and I have been close friends for nearly 25 years, and he's long been one of my favorite collaborators. A powerhouse Grammy nominated producer and songwriter whose credits include legends like Santana, Cher, Jewel, Natasha Bedingfield, Stevie Nicks, and Brian McKnight, Wayne brings a rare combination of heart, soul, and sonic wonderment to everything he touches. Together, we've co-written songs that appeared on my CDs In Hi Fi Stereo, Forever, and No Good Deed with Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers—but I've always dreamed of making a full album with him. Now, that dream has come to life. This project has been deeply inspiring: a chance to open up creatively and produce a body of work rooted in my own journey, shaped sonically to tell those stories with authenticity and soul. Nearly every track was written together, making this not only an artistic endeavor but a true testament to our friendship," Mindi stated.

The album opens with "Day Dreaming," a floating, groove-laced escape where Mindi's saxophone floats effortlessly, like sunlight streaming through sheer curtains on a lazy afternoon. It's a gentle invitation to let go, exhale, and simply be. "A Thousand Miles" follows with a sultry, road-trip-ready rhythm—a sophisticated pulse that beckons you to chase something, or someone, far away.

"Oooh-Aah (Catalina)" is a sun-kissed homage to carefree days on the coast. With a retro vibe and wind-in-your-hair charm, it feels like summer bottled into a song. "The Way That You Love Me" struts in with a funky pop swagger, with shimmering vocals from Delisha Thomas—best known for writing hits for Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, and Justin Bieber. Here, she steps into the spotlight with a high, radiant vocal that's pure gold. Mindi's saxophone is sultry and confident, gliding through the track like silk—wrapping the beat in sleek, sexy charm. Together, they create a flirty, infectious vibe that's as stylish as it is unforgettable.

"3rd Street Promenade" provides a landmark moment between Bobby Lyle and Mindi Abair. Bobby, a true icon of Contemporary Jazz, trades musical lines with Mindi in a hypnotic duet where piano and saxophone weave an effortless conversation—historic, heartfelt, and alive. Mindi and Bobby's journey began when Lyle first discovered Mindi while she was busking on the streets of Santa Monica. So struck by her sound, he invited her to play on his album that very week. It was a defining moment early in her career, and now, years later, the story comes full circle as Bobby makes his debut on one of Mindi's albums—a reunion of artistry, mutual respect, and a friendship rooted in music.

And then, painted in the soft light of morning, "Siena Sunrise" captures the magic of Tuscany. Written during Mindi's Wine & Jazz Adventure in Tuscany, it's a love letter to the ancient buildings, slow mornings, and the golden hush of dawn. The mood lifts with Nouveau Soul—a bold, brass-laced celebration of '70s funk. Joyful, defiant, and dripping with vintage cool, it radiates the freedom of a dancefloor that never ages.

In "Fool's Gold," Kenny Lattimore lends his velvet vocals to a sleek and modern meditation on love's authenticity. Mindi's saxophone winds around him like a heartbeat—raw, real, and achingly beautiful. There's an irresistible charm to "Falling in Love," a joyful, up-tempo gem featuring Delisha Thomas that feels like dancing in the kitchen with someone you adore. The chorus is contagious—you'll be humming it long after the last note fades.

"Everything's Gonna Be All Right" is an understated standout, written for Mindi's daughters. With Arthur Thompson's smooth vocals anchoring the emotion, it's a song of quiet strength and hope, whispering reassurance straight to the soul. The album closes in pure adrenaline with "The Rundown," a funk-driven thrill ride featuring legendary bassist Marcus Miller. With breakbeat swagger and cinematic energy, it's a car chase in sound—fast, gritty, and undeniably cool. Miller's iconic bass playing collides with Mindi's powerhouse sax in a moment that demands replay.

TRACK LIST:

Based On A True Story

Day Dreaming A Thousand Miles Oooh-Aah (Catalina) The Way That You Love Me featuring Delisha Thomas 3rd Street Promenade featuring Bobby Lyle Siena Sunrise Nouveau Soul Fool's Gold featuring Kenny Lattimore Falling In Love featuring Delisha Thomas Everything's Gonna Be All Right featuring Arthur Thompson The Rundown featuring Marcus Miller

MINDI ABAIR BIO:

During her remarkable 25-year recording career, saxophonist/vocalist Mindi Abair has garnered 2 GRAMMY nominations, recorded with some of the biggest names in music, and built a substantial following among jazz and blues audiences with her soaring melodies and powerhouse style. In 2014, Mindi received her first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category for Summer Horns with Dave Koz, Richard Elliot and Gerald Albright, followed by a 2015 GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP Wild Heart featuring the late Gregg Allman, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Keb' Mo', and Max Weinberg.

You might know her as the featured saxophonist on American Idol, sitting in with Paul Shaffer on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bruce Springsteen and Buddy Guy, or from moonlighting on tour with Duran Duran or Aerosmith.

As a solo artist, she has consistently topped the charts, starting with her record-breaking debut single "Lucy's" which spent 8 weeks at #1 in 2002. That breakout success launched a string of chart-topping hits that would come to define a new generation of modern Smooth Jazz radio, including "Flirt," "True Blue," "Smile," "Save the Last Dance," "Bloom," "Be Beautiful," "Got To Get You Into My Life", "Wild Heart" and "Nothing Ever Hurt Like You". Mindi's solo career has been defined not only by chart-topping records but by the relentless success of her tours. Touring isn't just part of Mindi's story—it is the story. Her unwavering presence on the road has shaped a career built on connection, energy, and longevity.

In 2015, she embarked on a bold new chapter with the formation of "Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers," merging her jazz roots with a gritty blues-rock sound in collaboration with Randy Jacobs and Sweet Pea Atkinson of the legendary Detroit group Was (Not Was). This venture not only expanded her musical palette but introduced her to an entirely new audience, earning accolades across both the jazz and blues worlds. In 2018, Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers won 8 Independent Blues Awards including Artist of the Year, and an Independent Music Award for Best Blues Song Fan Award for "Pretty Good For A Girl" featuring Joe Bonamassa. In 2019, 2020 and 2021 Mindi was nominated by the Blues Music Awards as the Best Instrumentalist: Horn.

In 2019, Mindi Abair launched WineAndJazz.com, an inspired lifestyle brand where the worlds of wine and music converge in perfect harmony. With 14 sold-out Mindi Abair's Wine & Jazz Adventures through the world's most iconic wine regions, what began as a personal vision has grown into a movement. Mindi invites top artists from around the world to perform at castles and chateaus for intimate concerts, opens the doors to personal winery experiences all while basking in the glow of 5-star resorts and Michelin starred restaurants… with an intimate group of 40 people. Her Mindi Abair's Wine and Jazz New Year's Eve has created an inspired way to ring in the new year with iconic musical guests, wine and jazz pairings, wine and music tastings and intimate storytelling events. Her company produces 9 wines a year for her Wine and Jazz Club, all with paired music playlists and bespoke label artwork. More than a brand, it's a way of living—elegantly, soulfully, and with intention.

Mindi wrote the book "How To Play Madison Square Garden – A Guide To Stage Performance" and served 10 years as an LA Chapter Governor, President and National Trustee for The Recording Academy.

Mindi has toured and/or recorded with: Aerosmith, Joe Bonamassa, Smokey Robinson, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Gregg Allman, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Fantastic Negrito, Waddy Wachtel, Bobby Rush, Keb' Mo', Teena Marie, Lee Ritenour, Adam Sandler, Duran Duran, Bill Champlin, Richard Elliott, Jimmy Webb, Max Weinberg, Dave Koz, Peter White, Gerald Albright, Mandy Moore, Lalah Hathaway and the Backstreet Boys.

TOUR DATES:

http://www.mindiabair.com/tour

May 17 Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA

May 25-30 Mindi Abair's Wine & Jazz Adventure in Piedmont, Italy

June 1- 6 Mindi Abair's Wine & Jazz Adventure in Piedmont, Italy

June 7-14 Dave Koz & Friends At Sea, Iceland

June 14-21 Dave Koz & Friends At Sea, Iceland

June 22-27 Mindi Abair's Wine & Jazz Adventure in Piedmont, Italy

July 3-10 Rick Braun's River Cruise, Bordeaux, France

July 18 Hyatt Newport Beach Jazz Series Newport Beach, CA

July 20 Winter Park Jazz Festival Winter Park, CO

August 1 Blue Note Napa Napa, CA

August 2 Blue Note Napa Napa, CA

August 10 Richmond Jazz Festival Richmond, VA

August 23 Thornton Winery Temecula, CA

August 29 Jimmy's Jazz Portsmouth, NH

August 30 Middle C Charlotte, NC

August 31 Rams Head Annapolis, MD

September 18 Dosey Doe Houston, TX

September 20 New Orleans Jazz Market New Orleans, LA

September 21 Gulf Coast Summer Fest Pensacola, FL

September 23 City Winery Nashville, TN

September 29 Jazz Alley Seattle, WA

October 3 The Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN

October 4 Palladium Carmel, IN

October 9 JazzTrax Festival Avalon, CA

October 19-24 Mindi Abair's Wine & Jazz Adventure in Provence, France

October 26-31 Mindi Abair's Wine & Jazz Adventure in Provence, France

November 6-8 Pizza Express London, England

December 2025 A Peter White Christmas Tour

December 29-31 Mindi Abair's Wine & Jazz New Year's Eve San Diego, CA

WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

www.mindiabair.com

www.wineandjazz.com

FACEBOOK 114K Followers: www.facebook.com/mindiabair

INSTAGRAM 40K Followers: www.instagram.com/mindiabair

YOUTUBE 16K Followers: www.youtube.com/officialmindiabair

SALES LINKS:

Mindi's Website: www.mindiabair.com/shop

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/based-on-a-true-story/1807393810

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Based-True-Story-Mindi-Abair/dp/B0F3DPPW8X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=8UL1K65LXGZ4&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.bfh7WQ6rsp4Dt8WWHwS5lg.xFuoixOdnooLtlXZ7AYvCtPnMiidVlgMqH6AkUjc7cE&dib_tag=se&keywords=mindi+abair+based+on+a+true+story&qid=1746624498&sprefix

PRESS ASSETS:

https://www.chapmanmanagement.com/mindi-abair-press

For more information on Mindi Abair please contact

Chapman Management: Bud Harner

818-749-4805 | [email protected]

For press inquiries please contact

Chapman Management: Jared Ingersol

818-584-1396 | [email protected]

SOURCE Chapman Management