Mindi Abair To Release New Holiday Album I Can't Wait For Christmas November 22, 2024

This collection of holiday classics has a touch of soul, and the heart of jazz.

TRACKLIST

What Christmas Means To Me

Christmastime Is Here

I Can't Wait For Christmas (The Holiday Soul Mix)

The Christmas Song

Silent Night

Wrap Yourself Around Me

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Frosty The Snowman

Hallelujah

Auld Lang Syne

Released via her own Pretty Good For A Girl Records, this 10-song album is the first full length holiday album from Mindi Abair as a solo artist.

Mindi Abair's "I Can't Wait For Christmas" is an album that transports listeners straight to the heart of the holiday season, blending timeless classics with fresh, soulful originality. Each track is a masterful exploration of festive nostalgia, Abair's saxophone serving as the perfect vehicle for an emotionally rich, joyously funky, and ultimately soulful experience.

Abair says, "I've always loved Christmas. I recorded my first 2-song Christmas LP for Verve Records in 2003, and I've spent most of the last 21 years headlining or hosting a Christmas tour. This means so much to me to record my first full-length holiday album as a solo artist. I chose classic songs that I loved and added two that I wrote to create my perfect Christmas album."

"What Christmas Means To Me" kicks off the album with a high-energy, funky rendition of Stevie Wonder's classic. Abair's saxophone dances through the familiar melody with upbeat riffs and a powerhouse horn section, giving the song a contemporary edge that's irresistibly groovy and sure to get listeners into the holiday spirit. "Christmastime Is Here" brings warmth and a touch of melancholy, capturing the wistful magic of the season with soaring saxophone lines. Abair takes listeners back to their childhood memories with her rich tones, making it one of the album's most heartfelt pieces. "I Can't Wait For Christmas (The Holiday Soul Mix)" exudes swagger, powered by a punchy horn section and Abair's soulful vocals. Uptempo and full of festive spirit, this track is a fresh, energetic standout that brings holiday cheer with style. "The Christmas Song" begins with a classic feel, and takes a surprising funky turn, infusing this tried-and-true classic with an undeniable beat. This reimagined groove turns this classic into a must-listen holiday jam. "Silent Night" stands out as the emotional core of the album. Abair's soulful saxophone, accompanied by a choir and B3 organ, elevates this rendition into something spiritual and deeply moving. It's a moment of reflection and beauty that transcends words, making it the perfect soundtrack for a quiet Christmas Eve. "Wrap Yourself Around Me" adds a playful twist to the album. Written by Abair and Dylan Chambers, it flirts with the idea of romance during the holidays, bringing a delightful touch of sass. It's undeniably fun and feels like a lighthearted nod to the season's more passionate side. "I'll Be Home For Christmas" showcases Abair's vocal beauty in a simple yet poignant rendition. The stripped-down arrangement allows her voice to shine, capturing the song's bittersweet nostalgia with an authenticity that resonates deeply. "Frosty The Snowman" feels like a fun, jazzy romp through the 60's filled with B3 organ and saxophone. Abair's playful approach makes this children's classic feel brand new, transforming it into a joyful, cool toe-tapping delight. "Hallelujah" is haunting and soulful, featuring Abair on soprano saxophone. Her delicate, introspective playing gives the song a spiritual, almost ethereal quality, breathing new life into Leonard Cohen's iconic melody. "Auld Lang Syne" wraps up the album on a reflective note with a reimagined acoustic approach. Abair brings a warmth and simplicity to the New Year's classic playing her soprano saxophone, making it a perfect send-off as listeners look forward to a new year filled with hope and love.

Mindi Abair's I Can't Wait For Christmas is more than just a holiday album—it's an invitation to experience the season through a lens of joy, nostalgia, and heartfelt musicianship. With her emotive and soulful saxophone melodies and heartfelt vocals, Abair has crafted a holiday journey that feels intimate and fresh. This is a must-have album for any holiday music lover, capturing the season's magic in a way only Mindi Abair can.

MINDI ABAIR BIO:

During her remarkable 24-year recording career, saxophonist/vocalist Mindi Abair has garnered 2 GRAMMY nominations, recorded with some of the biggest names in music, and built a substantial following among jazz and blues audiences with her soaring melodies and emotive, powerhouse style. In 2014, Mindi received her first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category for Summer Horns with Dave Koz, Richard Elliot and Gerald Albright, followed by a 2015 GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP Wild Heart featuring the late Gregg Allman, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Keb' Mo', and Max Weinberg.

You might know her as the featured saxophonist on American Idol, sitting in with Paul Shaffer on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, or from moonlighting on tour with Aerosmith and Duran Duran. Since her debut album in 2000, she has consistently topped the Billboard Contemporary Jazz and Blues charts. In 2018, Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers won 8 Independent Blues Awards including Artist of the Year, and an Independent Music Award for Best Blues Song "Pretty Good For A Girl" featuring Joe Bonamassa. They won the 2019 LA Critics Award for Best Holiday Album for All I Got For Christmas Is The Blues. And in 2019, 2020 and 2021 she was nominated by the Blues Music Awards as the Best Instrumentalist: Horn.

As creator, designer and owner, Mindi successfully launched www.wineandjazz.com in 2019 as a lifestyle concept that brings together the worlds of wine and music through members-only exclusive wines paired with personally curated music playlists, label art and branded wine and jazz worldwide adventures and festivals.

Mindi wrote the book "How To Play Madison Square Garden – A Guide To Stage Performance" and served 10 years as an LA Chapter Governor, President and National Trustee for The Recording Academy.

Mindi has toured and/or recorded with: Aerosmith, Joe Bonamassa, Smokey Robinson, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Gregg Allman, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Fantastic Negrito, Waddy Wachtel, Bobby Rush, Keb' Mo', Teena Marie, Lee Ritenour, Adam Sandler, Duran Duran, Bill Champlin, Richard Elliott, Jimmy Webb, Max Weinberg, Dave Koz, Peter White, Gerald Albright, Mandy Moore, Lalah Hathaway and the Backstreet Boys.

TOUR DATES:

http://www.mindiabair.com/tour

MINDI ABAIR'S I CAN'T WAIT FOR CHRISTMAS TOUR featuring Lindsey Webster & Marcus Anderson

11/30 THE MIM PHOENIX, AZ

12/1 THE MIM PHOENIX, AZ

12/2 YOSHI'S OAKLAND, CA

12/3 YOSHI'S OAKLAND, CA

12/5 LUDLOW GARAGE CINCINNATI, OH

12/6 BUFFALO STATE PAC BUFFALO, NY

12/7 MILLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS READING, PA

12/8 THE RAM'S HEAD ANNAPOLIS, MD

12/11 ATLANTA, GA ST. JAMES LIVE

12/12 MIDDLE C JAZZ CHARLOTTE, NC

12/13 MIDDLE C JAZZ CHARLOTTE, NC

12/14 THE FUNKY BISCUIT BOCA RATON, FL

12/15 THE KING CENTER MELBOURNE, FL

12/17 THE FLORIDA THEATRE JACKSONVILLE, FL

12/18 CHARLOTTE HARBOR EVENT CENTER PUNTA GORDA, FL

12/19 THE LYRIC THEATRE STUART, FL

12/20 THE CAPITOL THEATRE CLEARWATER, FL

12/21 SANTA FE STATION LAS VEGAS, NV

12/22 SPAGHETTINI SEAL BEACH, CA

12/23 SPAGHETTINI SEAL BEACH, CA

