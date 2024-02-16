Mindmatrix adds Collaboration Module to Bridge PRM supporting enhanced co-selling, co-building, co-marketing, and co-servicing

The Collaboration Module is a big leap towards true sales ecosystem enablement, as it provides solid support to co-selling, co-building, co-marketing and co-servicing endeavors. Post this

The Collaboration Module also prioritizes privacy, ensuring that only stakeholders with access to specific accounts, opportunities, solutions, or products can view questions and participate in discussions related to them, maintaining confidentiality and security. The module supports both private and public discussions. Private discussions can be viewed and responded to by only those users who have been tagged, while the public discussions are visible and can be responded to by all members of the sales ecosystem. These discussions can be tagged and grouped into different categories for ease of reference at a later time. Users can also search using category names or keywords to access all discussions related to a particular topic.

While the Collaboration Module will add value to the entire sales ecosystem, it will be especially useful to new partners by allowing them to easily connect and interact with other entities in the space and gain access to valuable insights, best practices, and industry knowledge. By serving as a community or platform for discussion for the entire sales ecosystem, it eliminates the need for scattered email threads and ensures that all stakeholders are on the same page. It facilitates quicker decision-making and problem-solving, allowing the different participants to draw from each other's knowledge and experience, ultimately speeding up deal cycles, strengthening sales ecosystem relationships and driving mutual success.

"We are excited to introduce the Collaboration Module as part of our next-gen PRM suite," said Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix. "The Collaboration Module is a big leap towards true sales ecosystem enablement, as it provides solid support to co-selling, co-building, co-marketing and co-servicing endeavors. This module creates a supportive community within the sales ecosystem that can be leveraged by everyone--channel partners, alliances, ISVs, and other participants to not just market and sell, but also solve customer problems effectively ."

About Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is more than a partner relationship management (PRM) or channel marketing (TCMA) platform. It's a Partner Ecosystem Orchestration Platform that draws on over 25 years of experience in direct and channel sales, partner marketing, and channel operations. This SaaS platform enables your internal partnership teams, external partners, influencers, alliances, and other relevant stakeholders to work together and communicate effectively throughout the sales ecosystem, from lead generation and deal registration to qualification, nurturing, and closing co-sell, referral, and partner-led deals.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is a comprehensive solution that enables you to manage and optimize every aspect of your partner lifecycle. With Mindmatrix, you can streamline your workflows, align your strategies, and leverage your resources effectively. You can also access a wide range of features that help you create and execute marketing campaigns, manage assets and opportunities, register deals, and measure channel performance. Moreover, you can enhance your partner engagement and productivity with training and certification modules, incentives and rewards systems, and create or upload content using user-friendly designs.

What sets Mindmatrix apart from other platforms is its flexibility, customization, and end-to-end capabilities. You can get a free POC that is fully integrated and tailored to your specific needs, so you can see the benefits of Mindmatrix before making a decision on your channel enablement platform. Your company can benefit from a single platform that automates your channel operations, partner sales, and channel marketing and adapts to your business size and goals. You can have unlimited partners and users, free unlimited support with no hidden fees, and scalability for future growth.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is not just a platform; it's a partner in your success. It empowers you to collaborate and grow with your entire sales ecosystem. Discover the potential of Mindmatrix today.

