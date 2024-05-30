Mindmatrix Enhances its PRM and Partner Marketing Software with BridgeAI

By harnessing the power of AI-driven capabilities, partners can make data-driven decisions, personalize engagements, and ultimately drive greater success within their channel ecosystems. Post this

AI-Based Chat and Searching

BridgeAI empowers users with advanced AI-based chat and search functionalities. Users can ask questions related to products, solutions, and even prospects and accounts. The AI responds by restructuring public domain data within the context of the brand, ensuring all information is relevant and aligned with brand messaging. For instance, BridgeAI can gather relevant statistics from public sources and generate tailored sales and marketing materials.

Additionally, users can utilize BridgeAI's search feature to find the most appropriate marketing and sales materials. The AI considers the specific context provided by the user—such as the prospect's details and the sales cycle stage—to recommend the optimal assets for sharing.

Corporate Data and Brand Management

What distinguishes BridgeAI from traditional search engines is its ability to tailor responses based on the user's specified context. Users can indicate the purpose of the required marketing material, the prospect for whom it is intended, and the stage of the sales cycle. Using this information, BridgeAI recommends the most suitable sales and marketing assets.

Moreover, BridgeAI can generate new marketing and sales materials, such as customized presentation decks or brochures to better fit the prospect or drafting follow-up emails after a call based on call notes, which can be generated with the Bridge PRM and Partner marketing platform too. All these functions are performed within strict brand guidelines, ensuring that brand messaging, voice, and presence remain consistent and undiluted.

Security and Permission Enforcement

BridgeAI also enhances security and permission enforcement. The users can only access those assets and data sets that they are authorized to access. This stringent control mechanism guarantees that sensitive information is protected and only accessible to users with the necessary permissions, maintaining the integrity and security of the company's data. Also, unlike other open source AI platforms, the data partners feed into BridgeAI does not go into the public domain. This ensures that confidential information remains secure and private.

AI-Based Partner Data Insight

This update also includes an AI-driven Partner Ecosystem Overview Dashboard designed to provide greater visibility to channel managers across the partner ecosystem.

The Partner Ecosystem Overview Dashboard delivers a comprehensive and insightful view of partner profiles, enabling channel managers to gain a deeper understanding of partner performance and engagement. Utilizing AI, the dashboard offers detailed partner profile information, including:

Partner Lists

Partner KPIs

Partner Engagement Levels (categorized into hot, cold, and warm segments)

The Partner Profile Dashboard provides channel managers with actionable insights and a holistic view of their partner ecosystem's performance. Based on AI-generated outcomes, the dashboard allows easy access to key channel management metrics such as the number of opportunities or leads generated by each partner, the volume of successfully closed deals, MDF usage, training and certification levels, and more, all in real-time. By offering detailed partner analytics and engagement insights, channel managers can identify areas for improvement within channel operations, understand partner training and coaching needs, and strategically align resources to drive channel success and revenue growth.

Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix, said, "From the AI technology perspective, It's an exciting time, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this revolution through BridgeAI. BridgeAI changes the game for partners, fundamentally transforming how they approach sales, marketing, and business operations. With BridgeAI, we're giving partners a whole new toolkit to work with. By harnessing the power of AI-driven capabilities, partners can make data-driven decisions, personalize engagements, and ultimately drive greater success within their channel ecosystems."

About Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is more than a partner relationship management (PRM) or channel marketing (TCMA) platform. It's a Partner Ecosystem Orchestration Platform that draws on over 25 years of experience in direct and channel sales, partner marketing, and channel operations. This SaaS platform enables your internal partnership teams, external partners, influencers, alliances, and other relevant stakeholders to work together and communicate effectively throughout the sales ecosystem, from lead generation and deal registration to qualification, nurturing, and closing co-sell, referral, and partner-led deals.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is a comprehensive solution that enables you to manage and optimize every aspect of your partner lifecycle. With Mindmatrix, you can streamline your workflows, align your strategies, and leverage your resources effectively. You can also access a wide range of features that help you create and execute marketing campaigns, manage assets and opportunities, register deals, and measure channel performance. Moreover, you can enhance your partner engagement and productivity with training and certification modules, incentives and rewards systems, and create or upload content using user-friendly designs.

What sets Mindmatrix apart from other platforms is its flexibility, customization, and end-to-end capabilities. You can get a free POC that is fully integrated and tailored to your specific needs, so you can see the benefits of Mindmatrix before making a decision on your channel enablement platform. Your company can benefit from a single platform that automates your channel operations, partner sales, and channel marketing and adapts to your business size and goals. You can have unlimited partners and users, free unlimited support with no hidden fees, and scalability for future growth.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is not just a platform; it's a partner in your success. It empowers you to collaborate and grow with your entire sales ecosystem. Discover the potential of Mindmatrix today.

Media Contact

Kevin Hospodar, Mindmatrix, 412-860-8729, [email protected], https://www.mindmatrix.net/

