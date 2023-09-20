Mindmatrix Expands its Global Presence with a New India Office that's Dedicated to Elevating Customer Centricity and Offering Exceptional Service

Mindmatrix's CEO, Harbinder Khera, states, "Our new Chandigarh office represents our dedication to providing the best possible support for our clients across the globe and building strong, high-value interactions with them." Tweet this

Mindmatrix's CEO, Harbinder Khera, states, "Mindmatrix's success is built on a foundation of customer service and innovation. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. While we prioritize creating an environment of growth for all stakeholders, we have always strongly believed in customer-led innovation. Our new Chandigarh office represents our dedication to providing the best possible support for our clients across the globe and building strong, high-value interactions with them. We want to invest in relationships, not just transactions. That's why, in the era of AI and chatbots, we have invested in building a space staffed with real people to assist our clients in helping them make the most of our PRM & Partner Marketing Automation software platform. I thank our valued clients, partners, and employees as Mindmatrix celebrates this milestone."

About Mindmatrix

Since its inception in 1998, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables sales (direct & indirect), marketing, alliances and partner ecosystems. Through Bridge, Mindmatrix expands sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional boundaries to cover not just Sales Ecosystem Enablement, but also Partner Marketing and Multi-vendor Solutions Management.

About Bridge

Bridge, from Mindmatrix, is a unified platform built to engage and enable your channel partners, alliances, and internal teams. Bridge takes the complexity out of sales ecosystem enablement by serving as a single platform with all the capabilities of a PRM Software, Partner Marketing Software and, partner and direct sales enablement software. Bridge drives sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional role to cover partner marketing and multi-vendor solutions management as well. Bridge provides a personalized collaboration platform that powers shared marketing, sales, and service experiences. Bridge is the only TRUE Partner Marketing Software with to, through, with and for-partner marketing tools to drive all of your partner marketing programs. With tools that facilitate guided selling, multi-vendor collaboration and easy revenue management, Mindmatrix Bridge is your powerful multi-vendor solutions hub.

Chandigarh office address - Alpha IT City, I-61, Sector 83, JLPL Industrial Area, Manauli, Punjab 140306

Pittsburgh office address - 2425 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, United States

