Mindmatrix launches concierge services to help clients get maximum ROI from the Bridge platform

An initial review and analysis of the vendor's sales ecosystem including the various processes, technology, marketing and sales assets

Development of lead engagement and partner enablement framework

Business audit and gap analysis

Marketing and sales asset analysis, set up and end-to-end asset management including template creation and marketing campaign set ups

Ongoing product configuration and fine tuning covering all key areas including new user and partner management, scoring model updates, lead management, reporting and best practice recommendations

The to-partner concierge services work towards helping channel partners who use the Bridge platform to derive maximum value from it with minimum effort and time. The to-partner concierge services include managing marketing campaigns, leads and assets. With a dedicated team consisting of more than 75 full time concierge specialists, Mindmatrix is strongly positioned to handle the flurry of concierge requests that come in from vendors and partner users alike.

About Mindmatrix

A next-gen PRM and partner marketing software provider, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster since its inception in 1998. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables sales (direct & indirect), marketing, alliances and partner ecosystems. Through Bridge, Mindmatrix expands sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional boundaries to cover not just Sales Ecosystem Enablement, but also Partner Marketing and Multi-vendor Solutions Management.

About Bridge

Bridge, from Mindmatrix, is a unified platform built to engage and enable your channel partners, alliances, and internal teams. Bridge takes the complexity out of sales ecosystem enablement by serving as a single platform with all the capabilities of a PRM Software, Partner Marketing Software and, partner and direct sales enablement software. Bridge drives sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional role to cover partner marketing and multi-vendor solutions management as well. Bridge provides a personalized collaboration platform that powers shared marketing, sales, and service experiences. Bridge is the only TRUE Partner Marketing Software with to, through, with and for-partner marketing tools to drive all of your partner marketing programs. With tools that facilitate guided selling, multi-vendor collaboration and easy revenue management, Mindmatrix Bridge is your powerful multi-vendor solutions hub.

