Mindmatrix sets the bar for the sales and marketing enablement with its "Prove, Consume, Grow" approach

Harbinder Khera, Mindmatrix CEO says, "Set the Bar is based on a three-pronged approach: Proving out the tech before buying, Closing the price-to-performance gap by employing a consumption-based pricing model, and taking responsibility for Growing adoption of our platform once deployed." Tweet this

POCs are not new. However, most don't truly prove the effectiveness of the tech under consideration – for free. The free POCs by Mindmatrix offers potential buyers the opportunity to explore Mindmatrix's partner enablement platform based on their unique requirements before locking themselves in a multi-year agreement with Mindmatrix. The free POCs greatly minimize the risks associated with the potential buyer's investment in the Mindmatrix partner enablement platform.

Traditional pricing models in the sales and channel enablement industry are grossly inconsistent, often not taking into account actual adoption and usage. Set the Bar features an "Active Pricing" model based on consumption. So, the customer only pays for the number of actively engaged partners using the platform, closing the price-to-performance gap.

Finally, growth and adoption of the sales enablement platform once deployed is perhaps the most overlooked success criteria. The company's "Downstream Adoption" program addresses this issue by driving awareness across the channel ecosystem. Utilizing technology such as AI and Machine Learning, Mindmatrix gathers a deeper understanding of behaviors and patterns that can then be leveraged by the customer to expand engagement and drive growth.

About Mindmatrix

Since its inception in 1998, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables sales (direct & indirect), marketing, alliances and partner ecosystems. Through Bridge, Mindmatrix expands sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional boundaries to cover not just Sales Ecosystem Enablement, but also Partner Marketing and Multi-vendor Solutions Management.

Media Contact

Kevin Hospodar, Mindmatrix, 4128608729, [email protected], https://www.mindmatrix.net/

Facebook

SOURCE Mindmatrix