Mindmatrix, the next-gen PRM, Partner Marketing & Sales Ecosystem Enabler, prioritizes Customer Centricity, Innovation, Community Building & Global Expansion in 2024

Harbinder Khera, CEO at Mindmatrix said "Every milestone we achieved in 2023 and everything we plan to do in 2024 underscore our dedication to nurturing strong client relationships while delivering unparalleled solutions."

The New Office: A Testament to Mindmatrix's Customer-Centric Culture

In 2023, Mindmatrix expanded its Global Presence with a new India office, 110,00 SF space, Green Building accommodating more than a thousand professionals, with a focus on offering global support and services to Mindmatrix clients around the clock, 5 days a week.

The Mindmatrix Partner Marketing University & Certification Course: A Resounding Success

Last year also marked the launch of the Mindmatrix Partner Marketing University & Certification Course. Mindmatrix's Partner Marketing University offers an extensive partner marketing course, free of cost, that covers every angle of partner marketing comprehensively. Designed for busy professionals, Mindmatrix's partner marketing course provides bite-sized content that is interesting, easy-to-consume and understand. Offering over 25 hours of Partner Marketing content, the course includes videos, PDFs, presentations, interactive quizzes and even ready-to-deploy partner marketing templates. Within a month of its launch, the course attracted over 100 sign-ups, from current and aspiring partner marketing professionals.

European Expansion: New Milestones in Global Reach

Mindmatrix has also announced its expansion into the United Kingdom and the broader European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets. The company is establishing its new office in Oxford, UK, to better serve its growing customer base and further extend its reach in the region. In a strategic move to facilitate this expansion, Mindmatrix has welcomed Akash Singh as its GTM Strategy Lead in the UK. Akash Singh will play a pivotal role in spearheading Mindmatrix's operations in the UK and will focus on establishing a strong foothold in the EMEA market, beginning with a primary emphasis on Europe.

Powering up the Mindmatrix Partner Marketing Software, Bridge with AI Integration

Mindmatrix will continue to lead the charge in innovation by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its partner marketing software platform, Bridge. This strategic incorporation operates at two pivotal levels within the system. Firstly, at the content generation level, Bridge will be integrating with generative AI such as ChatGPT empowering users to curate and create compelling content seamlessly. Secondly, leveraging AI for influencer-based video marketing amplifies the platform's capabilities, enabling targeted, data-driven video marketing that resonate with audiences effectively.

Harbinder Khera, CEO Mindmatrix, expressed his excitement about the company's direction, stating, "As we step into 2024, our vision is crystal clear—to set new benchmarks in customer service, technology, innovation and community-building. Every milestone we achieved in 2023 and everything we plan to do in 2024 underscore our dedication to nurturing strong client relationships while delivering unparalleled solutions."

About Mindmatrix

A next-gen PRM, partner marketing and sales ecosystem enablement solutions provider, Mindmatrix, has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster since its inception in 1998. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables sales (direct & indirect), marketing, alliances and partner ecosystems. Through Bridge, Mindmatrix expands sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional boundaries to cover not just Sales Ecosystem Enablement, but also Partner Marketing and Multi-vendor Solutions Management.

About Partner Marketing University

Leading next-gen PRM, partner marketing and sales ecosystem enablement solutions provider, Mindmatrix, has launched a comprehensive partner marketing training course. The partner marketing course offered by Mindmatrix covers every topic associated with partner marketing, right from the very basic terminologies to the most advanced partner marketing strategies. The course also provides participants with actionable templates, strategies and tactics that they can deploy in their day-to-day work environment. The Mindmatrix Partner Marketing University provides a free and easy sign-up process, allowing users to conveniently join using their LinkedIn profiles.

About Bridge

Bridge, from Mindmatrix, is a unified platform built to engage and enable your channel partners, alliances, and internal teams. Bridge takes the complexity out of sales ecosystem enablement by serving as a single platform with all the capabilities of a PRM Software, Partner Marketing Software and, partner and direct sales enablement software. Bridge drives sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional role to cover partner marketing and multi-vendor solutions management as well. Bridge provides a personalized collaboration platform that powers shared marketing, sales, and service experiences. Bridge is the only TRUE Partner Marketing Software with to, through, with and for-partner marketing tools to drive all of your partner marketing programs. With tools that facilitate guided selling, multi-vendor collaboration and easy revenue management, Mindmatrix Bridge is your powerful multi-vendor solutions hub.

