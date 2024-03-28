Mindmatrix Unveils Cutting-edge Enhancements to its Next-Generation PRM Platform, Bridge

"With these advanced features, vendors can derive better understanding of their partners and partner activities to subsequently improve partner experience to drive better partner engagement" said Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix. Post this

Smart List Reporting with Trends:

The enhancement facilitates easy monitoring of various data points across different 'smart list' datasets over time to identify trends and optimize partner strategies accordingly.

Highly Configurable Dashboards/Widgets:

The Mindmatrix Bridge PRM platform now offers drag-and-drop functionality, allowing users to customize dashboard layouts with key elements such as reports, links, assets, Market Development Funds (MDF), etc. Tailored dashboards provide intuitive data visualization, empowering users with actionable insights.

Internal Platform Page Reporting and Automation:

Granular insights into partners' usage of the Mindmatrix Bridge PRM platform at the page level enable vendors to understand partner behavior and engagement patterns.

"We are thrilled to roll out our latest bundle of cutting-edge enhancements to the Mindmatrix Bridge PRM platform," said Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix. "With these advanced features, vendors can derive better understanding of their partners and partner activities to subsequently improve partner experience to drive better partner engagement."

About Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is more than a partner relationship management (PRM) or channel marketing (TCMA) platform. It's a Partner Ecosystem Orchestration Platform that draws on over 25 years of experience in direct and channel sales, partner marketing, and channel operations. This SaaS platform enables your internal partnership teams, external partners, influencers, alliances, and other relevant stakeholders to work together and communicate effectively throughout the sales ecosystem, from lead generation and deal registration to qualification, nurturing, and closing co-sell, referral, and partner-led deals.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is a comprehensive solution that enables you to manage and optimize every aspect of your partner lifecycle. With Mindmatrix, you can streamline your workflows, align your strategies, and leverage your resources effectively. You can also access a wide range of features that help you create and execute marketing campaigns, manage assets and opportunities, register deals, and measure channel performance. Moreover, you can enhance your partner engagement and productivity with training and certification modules, incentives and rewards systems, and create or upload content using user-friendly designs.

What sets Mindmatrix apart from other platforms is its flexibility, customization, and end-to-end capabilities. You can get a free POC that is fully integrated and tailored to your specific needs, so you can see the benefits of Mindmatrix before making a decision on your channel enablement platform. Your company can benefit from a single platform that automates your channel operations, partner sales, and channel marketing and adapts to your business size and goals. You can have unlimited partners and users, free unlimited support with no hidden fees, and scalability for future growth.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is not just a platform; it's a partner in your success. It empowers you to collaborate and grow with your entire sales ecosystem. Discover the potential of Mindmatrix today.

(Learn more about Mindmatrix)

