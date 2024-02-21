Mindmatrix's Bridge PRM Software Selected by Avalara to Power its Enhanced Partner Program

The Mindmatrix Bridge PRM platform is designed to meet the unique needs of partner-driven businesses like Avalara, providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Post this

Avalara's major use case for selecting Mindmatrix Bridge PRM was the need for transparency into partner activities. Additionally, Avalara aims to provide assets to their partners with options that support their varying needs based on regulatory requirements.

The Avalara Partner Portal, powered by Mindmatrix Bridge PRM, serves as a central hub for partners to manage their activities, access real-time data, and leverage essential tools. Partners can access important program and profile information, view incentive statements, and access marketing assets such as ready-to-use- emails and newsletter content directly from the portal. The personalized dashboard feature allows partners to quickly access the information that matters most to them, enabling them to make informed decisions and drive success. The partner portal, powered by Mindmatrix Bridge, also provides partners with access to powerful co-marketing and co-selling tools. It also features a built-in Learning Management System (LMS) for partners, thus providing excellent partner training support.

"The Avalara Partner Portal provides our partners with digital, self-service access to all of their activities with Avalara and to important tax compliance information — a critical component of delivering a positive partner experience," said Frank Hanzlik, VP and GM, Global Partner Development and Programs at Avalara. "The Mindmatrix Bridge PRM platform enables Avalara to provide all the services our partners need access to in an easy-to-use digital environment."

"We are excited to partner with Avalara to support their rapidly growing channel operations," said Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix. "The Mindmatrix Bridge PRM platform is designed to meet the unique needs of partner-driven businesses like Avalara, providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed."

About Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is more than a partner relationship management (PRM) or channel marketing (TCMA) platform. It's a Partner Ecosystem Orchestration Platform that draws on over 25 years of experience in direct and channel sales, partner marketing, and channel operations. This SaaS platform enables your internal partnership teams, external partners, influencers, alliances, and other relevant stakeholders to work together and communicate effectively throughout the sales ecosystem, from lead generation and deal registration to qualification, nurturing, and closing co-sell, referral, and partner-led deals.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is a comprehensive solution that enables you to manage and optimize every aspect of your partner lifecycle. With Mindmatrix, you can streamline your workflows, align your strategies, and leverage your resources effectively. You can also access a wide range of features that help you create and execute marketing campaigns, manage assets and opportunities, register deals, and measure channel performance. Moreover, you can enhance your partner engagement and productivity with training and certification modules, incentives and rewards systems, and create or upload content using user-friendly designs.

What sets Mindmatrix apart from other platforms is its flexibility, customization, and end-to-end capabilities. You can get a free POC that is fully integrated and tailored to your specific needs, so you can see the benefits of Mindmatrix before making a decision on your channel enablement platform. Your company can benefit from a single platform that automates your channel operations, partner sales, and channel marketing and adapts to your business size and goals. You can have unlimited partners and users, free unlimited support with no hidden fees, and scalability for future growth.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is not just a platform; it's a partner in your success. It empowers you to collaborate and grow with your entire sales ecosystem. Discover the potential of Mindmatrix today.

(Learn more about Mindmatrix)

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

