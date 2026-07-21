Mindoula Expands Whole Person Care Enablement Platform Through Strategic Acquisitions

"The combination of Mindoula, Valera, and Janus gives both our existing partners and new partners the opportunity to work with a single behavioral health provider that can power their whole person care initiatives across all their service lines." Post this

Mindoula programs accelerate the transition to value-based care for health plans, health systems, provider groups, and hospitals as they increasingly recognize that improving clinical and financial outcomes requires addressing behavioral health, physical health, and the social determinants of health (SDoH) in an integrated way, whether care and support are delivered in the primary care setting, in specialty care, or in the community.

Since its founding in 2013, Mindoula has focused on helping healthcare organizations serve individuals and families who are often the most difficult to engage, and for whom access to high-quality behavioral health care, services, and supports is often an ongoing challenge. The addition of Valera and Janus represents a meaningful expansion of Mindoula's reach and capabilities as a next-generation behavioral health provider, by:

adding the multi-state footprint of Valera's 300+ clinician behavioral health provider group platform to Mindoula's existing multi-state outpatient footprint, enabling nationwide behavioral health network extension and the ability to contract under both FFS and VBC models;

marrying Valera's DBT, suicide risk reduction, and SMI programs with Mindoula's market-leading specialty population health management programs that include suicide prevention, SMI, SUD, and interpersonal violence reduction, independently validated to deliver 2x – 6x ROIs net of fees; and

bringing together Janus's differentiated Collaborative Care capabilities with Mindoula's population health expertise and longstanding position as a Collaborative Care pioneer, creating a comprehensive, technology-enabled platform that combines clinical excellence, operational scale, and value-based care innovation with an unwavering commitment to delivering market-leading outcomes and ROIs.

"Health plans, health systems, primary care practice groups, and hospitals are increasingly seeking out behavioral health providers who can offer a full range of solutions for complex and risking risk populations with behavioral health needs, and who are willing to do risk-based deals across the continuum of care," said Steve Sidel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mindoula. "The combination of Mindoula, Valera, and Janus gives both our existing partners and new partners the opportunity to work with a single behavioral health provider that can power their whole person care initiatives across all their service lines."

"This combination accelerates our entry into value-based care and brings our large evidence-based team and bundled clinical offerings for SMI, DBT, and suicide risk reduction into an enterprise that can help us scale and expand to drive positive behavioral health outcomes in the context of whole-person care," said Ralph C Derrickson," CEO of Valera Health. "We couldn't be more excited about the consummation of this transaction and are committed to our joint mission of providing better behavioral healthcare outcomes for everyone everywhere."

"It is an honor to join forces with the Mindoula team as we begin the next chapter of our mission to expand access to high-quality, integrated behavioral healthcare," said Nicholas Tcherepnin, Co-Founder and CEO of Janus. "The population health capabilities and clinical expertise that Mindoula has built are a natural fit for Janus, enabling us to offer the full continuum of care to the partners and patients we serve. Together with Mindoula and Valera, we have an exciting opportunity to extend the reach of our proven Collaborative Care model by pairing it with psychiatry, therapy, medication management, and population health expertise—creating a uniquely differentiated platform to improve outcomes for patients with unmet behavioral health needs."

Mindoula will begin integrating the organizations over the coming months while maintaining continuity for partners, clinicians and patients. The company expects the combination to create new opportunities for healthcare organizations seeking a partner capable of delivering coordinated, measurable, technology-enabled whole-person care.

About Mindoula

Mindoula is a leading whole person care company that provides tech-enabled, team-based 24/7 care and support to complex and rising risk populations with behavioral health, medical, and social challenges. Founded in 2013 with a mission to deliver better behavioral healthcare to everyone, everywhere, Mindoula uses technology to scale the human connection and partners with health plans, health systems, provider organizations, and hospitals to improve whole health outcomes for complex and rising risk populations with behavioral health, medical and social challenges. Mindoula has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in eight of the last nine years, and its Founder & CEO, Steve Sidel, was named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award Winner for the Mid-Atlantic Region in 2024. Learn more at www.mindoula.com.

About Valera Health

Valera Health is a virtual mental health platform offering comprehensive compassionate care for individuals aged 12 and older, addressing a wide range of conditions from mild to serious mental health challenges. Founded in 2015 with a mission to make quality mental healthcare accessible for all, Valera offers affordable, compassionate, comprehensive virtual mental healthcare services including individual therapy, group therapy, psychiatry, and medication management using data-backed methods, partnering with a broad range of health plans, primary care practices, and health systems. It is also a national leader in the delivery of acute, virtual behavioral health services, specializing in suicide risk reduction, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and serious mental illness (SMI). Learn more at valerahealth.com.

About Janus Healthcare Partners

Janus Healthcare Partners is a leading Psychiatric Collaborative Care company that brings integrated behavioral health care to health systems, physician groups, accountable care organizations and other health care providers. Janus addresses unmet behavioral health needs of the patient population and improves outcomes, all in close collaboration with patients' medical providers. Founded on the best-practice Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model developed by the AIMS Center at the University of Washington, Janus delivers turn-key clinical services including all of the clinical resources, care management and technology-enablement to provide seamless access to patients in need of behavioral health care. Learn more here: www.janushcp.com.

Media Contact

Shannon McNamara, Mindoula, 1 (888) 879-9786, [email protected], https://mindoula.com/

SOURCE Mindoula