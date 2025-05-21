Mindoula Releases Report on the Return on Investment for Value-Based Approach to Interpersonal Violence

Proven, data-driven approach demonstrates 2.8x to 4.3x ROI, reducing costs and improving patient outcomes

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindoula, a leader in scaling behavioral health solutions, has released a timely and insightful report demonstrating how targeted, data-driven interventions can reduce the human and financial toll of interpersonal violence (IPV) while generating a positive return on investment (ROI) for health plans. The report highlights the urgent need for scalable, proactive healthcare strategies to address violence, which costs the US an estimated $2.6 trillion annually and contributes to chronic medical and behavioral health conditions.

The report presents findings from Mindoula's Interpersonal Violence Reduction Program (IVRP), which has delivered a 2.8x to 4.3x ROI across multiple Medicaid markets by reducing emergency department visits, hospital admissions, and pharmacy costs compared to a precision-matched control cohort. Unlike traditional hospital-based violence intervention programs, which primarily focus on firearm-related and community violence, IVRP broadens prevention efforts to include intimate partner violence, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and social determinants of health—factors that are key contributors to long-term health complications.

"Violence is one of the leading drivers of poor health and high cost," said Glenda Wrenn Gordon, MD, MSHP, Chief Clinical Strategy Officer at Mindoula. "We are excited to share these findings and insights into how health plans and other risk-bearing healthcare entities can take a proactive role addressing the root causes of violence and mitigating harm, while also achieving measurable savings."

The report explores the health and financial impacts of violence, evaluates current market solutions and gaps, and outlines Mindoula's proprietary risk stratification model. This model leverages predictive analytics to identify at-risk individuals and provides them with 24/7 support through tailored interventions personalized to their violence-related circumstances and day-to-day safety and support needs. The program's success underscores the need for a fundamental shift in healthcare's approach to violence reduction—moving beyond reactive treatment to proactive, data-informed intervention.

Key Findings from the Report:

Interpersonal violence is a major driver of healthcare costs and is linked to heart disease, diabetes, mental illness, and substance use disorders.

Current healthcare models often fail to adequately address intimate partner violence and adverse childhood experiences, resulting in a significant gap in prevention efforts.

Mindoula's IVRP has demonstrated improved patient outcomes and significant reductions in healthcare utilization, resulting in substantial cost savings when compared to a matched control group.

Investing in scalable, evidence-based interventions can be a cost-effective and profitable strategy for healthcare systems, payors, and policymakers aiming to break cycles of violence and improve long-term health outcomes.

As healthcare leaders seek cost-effective, high-impact solutions, Mindoula's study provides compelling evidence of the IVRP's sustainability and effectiveness. The findings should encourage wider adoption and greater resource allocation by health plans to address the widespread and costly epidemic of violence. By identifying at-risk individuals, addressing root causes, and ensuring continuous support, health plans can reduce preventable costs, enhance patient well-being, and contribute to a more sustainable healthcare system.

To access the full report, visit: https://www.mindoula.com/insights/ivrp

Justin Lanning, Chief Customer Officer, [email protected]

Mindoula identifies, engages, and serves populations with complex behavioral health, medical, and social challenges across the continuum of care. By leveraging predictive analytics and high-touch interventions, Mindoula delivers scalable, cost-effective programs that improve health outcomes and reduce unnecessary healthcare utilization.

Justin Lanning, Mindoula, 1 (615) 414-3867, [email protected], https://www.mindoula.com/

