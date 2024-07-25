Mindr Launching Beta Program to Revolutionize Dementia Prevention

Mindr, a digital platform for reducing the risk or delaying the onset of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, is excited to announce the upcoming beta release of its V1 MVP. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Mindr's mission to provide innovative cognitive self-care through daily activities and human coach support and a great opportunity for individuals to gain access to an innovative cognitive wellness app to help them reduce their risk for developing symptoms of Alzheimers & other dementias.
DURHAM, N.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindr, a digital platform for reducing the risk or delaying the onset of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, is excited to announce the upcoming beta release of its V1 MVP. This milestone builds on their successful pilot program and marks a significant step forward in Mindr's mission to provide innovative cognitive self-care through daily activities and human coach support.
Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) represent a significant health challenge:
- Nearly 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's; this number is projected to double by 2050.
- Alzheimer's begins 20 years or more before memory loss and other symptoms develop, making early intervention critical.
- Analysis by the Lancet Commission suggests that addressing modifiable risk factors could prevent or delay 40% of dementias.
Based on findings from their pilot program, Mindr's V1 MVP focuses on evidence-based, multidomain lifestyle interventions. The platform is designed to help clients maintain cognitive health through personalized, habit-building programs, which include:
- In-App Assessments: Tailoring intervention plans to individual needs.
- Daily Activities: Based on the latest science, these activities help clients address the key risk factors known to influence the earliest symptoms of ADRD (Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias).
- Human Coaches: Providing accountability and support, helping clients stay on track and make room for self-care when life gets in the way.
Mindr invites individuals to be among the first to experience its innovative approach to cognitive health. Testers will receive personalized daily activities on their phone or computer to improve their cognitive and physical health with the support of a human coach to help them stay on track. Beta testers will have the unique opportunity to provide feedback that will shape the final product, ensuring it meets the highest standards of client satisfaction and efficacy.
Interested individuals can sign up for the beta program here. For regular updates and more information, please subscribe to our newsletter at the bottom of our homepage.
Mindr is preparing for the full launch of its V1 MVP by December 2024. This beta release is a crucial step in our journey to provide accessible and effective dementia risk reduction solutions to a broader audience. We will also be using the data from our V1 to help train our ML and AI models for a much more advanced and personalized V2 product.
Mindr is a revolutionary digital platform designed to reduce the risk or delay the onset of symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias through evidence-based, multidomain lifestyle interventions. Utilizing a combination of human coaching and personalized habit-building programs, Mindr helps clients maintain cognitive health and independence.
Mindr: Daily care for brain health, helping you to help yourself.
Adam Schultz, Mindr, 1 9194518983, [email protected], http://Mindr.us
