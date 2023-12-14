Mindray Donates to the University of Washington School of Medicine to Kickstart Advanced Emergency Medicine Ultrasonography Fellowship Program

Mindray's generous gift will help the program provide fellows with opportunities to be leaders in prehospital and critical access ultrasound, integrate ultrasound in medical education, and explore the development of new ultrasound technology with industry. Post this

The UW School of Medicine's Advanced Emergency Medicine Ultrasonography Fellowship Program's goal is to be the most unique and innovative ultrasound fellowship program in the country. The program aims to equip physicians with advanced skills and knowledge in point of care ultrasound, a critical tool in modern emergency care. Mindray's generous gift will help the program provide fellows with opportunities to be leaders in prehospital and critical access ultrasound, integrate ultrasound in medical education, and explore the development of new ultrasound technology with industry.

"We are appreciative of this gift from Mindray," said Dr. Ross Kessler, program director for the fellowship program at UW Medicine. "We are excited to train physicians who will be leaders in the field of point of care ultrasound, harnessing the power of ultrasound to improve patient care in the region, nationally, and globally."

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring, and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Silicon Valley, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit Mindray.com.

Media Contact

Sondra Kaufman, Mindray North America, 201.316.4938, [email protected], https://www.mindraynorthamerica.com/

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Mindray North America