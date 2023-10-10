Mindray Exhibiting at ANESTHESIOLOGY® Annual Meeting - Booth 1026

Mindray's ANESTHESIOLOGY® Assembly will highlight its innovative solutions for perioperative environments, including the A8/A9 Anesthesia Workstations, TE X Ultrasound Machine, and the BeneVision N1 Patient Monitor. Tweet this

"We recognize the human side of healthcare and clinician's role in providing best-in-class patient care, which is why we create products suited to your clinical needs in this environment," said Melanie Rosen, Sr. Marketing Manager, Perioperative Solutions. Rosen continued, "We are excited to showcase our complete perioperative solutions at ANESTHESIOLOGY® Annual Meeting and invite all attendees to stop by Booth 1026 in Moscone Center South and witness how we advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible."

During the assembly, Mindray will offer multiple educational events presented by renowned anesthesia leaders. On Saturday at 12:30 pm, Mindray is sponsoring the Center Stage Feature Presentation by Daniel Talmor, MD MPH, presenting on Lung Protective Ventilation in the Operating Room. Mindray will also host Dr. Richard Teames and Basem J Abdelmalak, MD, FASA, SAMBA-F, on Saturday and Sunday in Booth 1026 for educational sessions.

Mindray understands the need for clinicians to deliver focused and efficient patient care in the Perioperative space. With over 30 years of experience, Mindray has deep-seated roots and a sole focus on the healthcare industry. Through years of innovation, Mindray offers a comprehensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions to meet the diverse demands of evolving patient populations. These innovative, accessible solutions offer sophisticated tools and technologies that offer meaningful innovation to drive impactful results, complementing clinical workflow and enhancing patient care in the operating room.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Silicon Valley, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit Mindray.com.

Media Contact

Sondra Kaufman, Mindray North America, 201.995.8047, [email protected]

