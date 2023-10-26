Mindray North America Partners with US Med-Equip for Hospital Rentals of Patient Monitoring, Anesthesia, And Ultrasound Equipment

Thousands of clinicians rely on Mindray's healthcare solutions to help provide patients with the best care possible. Under this partnership, US Med-Equip will provide rentals to hospitals using Mindray systems so they never have to be without the vital equipment they rely on. Post this

"Our goal is to provide healthcare providers with innovative solutions that help them deliver the best possible care to their patients. With hospitals across the country counting on US Med-Equip's team to deliver the top equipment available, together we can achieve that goal," said Bill Dwyer, Vice President, Corporate and Strategic Accounts, Mindray North America.

Mindray is a global leader and developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound. USME is a Houston-based company entrusted by hospitals and healthcare systems across the nation to provide medical equipment rentals and services.

"Mindray North America and USME's teams will help hospitals using Mindray's solutions with rentals of monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound systems as needed," said Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip. "We'll work together to help clinicians –singly focused on comforting and healing patients— secure Mindray equipment."

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Silicon Valley, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

About US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip, the 11-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing company, partners with top hospitals across the nation in the rental, sale, biomedical service and asset management of movable medical equipment, patient beds and therapeutic surfaces. USME's dedicated team works from more than 90 locations supporting clinicians with the highest quality medical equipment when they need it where they need it.

Media Contact

Sondra Kaufman, Mindray North America, 201.995.8047, [email protected], https://www.mindraynorthamerica.com/

