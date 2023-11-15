Mindray to Host Radiology Experts in Booth at RSNA 2023

Mindray invites all RSNA attendees to visit Booth 1322 in the South Hall at McCormick Place for live educational sessions led by six renowned clinical speakers and to explore leading-edge ultrasound solutions. Post this

"Mindray is delighted to host educational sessions in our booth at RSNA this year," said Michelle Carter, Marketing Manager – Radiology Ultrasound, Mindray North America. Carter continued, "At Mindray, we recognize the importance of staying up to date on the latest advancements and best practices in the field, which is why it is such an honor to partner with industry leaders in ultrasound to help facilitate knowledge sharing for clinicians and continue advancing better healthcare for all."

Additionally, Mindray will have its latest radiology products on display in the booth, such as the Resona 7 Ultrasound System Platinum Edition, the Resona I9 Ultrasound System, and the Hepatus 6 Transient Elastography Diagnostic Ultrasound System. For the past 30 years, Mindray has developed meaningful ultrasound solutions to help clinicians provide timely answers and elevate patient care, remaining steadfast in their vision of providing better healthcare for all. Mindray invites all RSNA attendees to see how innovative, cost-effective, leading-edge ultrasound solutions can empower Radiology Departments to provide the highest quality of care, now and in the future.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of lifesaving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Silicon Valley, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit Mindray.com.

