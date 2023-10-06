Mindray to Reveal First of its Kind Wireless Handheld Ultrasound System Live at ACEP23 Scientific Assembly

Mindray introduces a groundbreaking 2-in-1 handheld ultrasound device with multi-device connectivity, the TE Air Wireless Handheld Ultrasound at ACEP23. Tweet this

Mindray's ACEP23 Assembly will highlight its comprehensive solutions for Emergency Medicine, including two headliners, the TE X Ultrasound Machine and the BeneVision N1 Monitor/Module. The touch-based TE X Ultrasound System is powered by Mindray's proprietary software-based beamformer Zone Sonography Technology+ (ZST+) and offers the most robust suite of AI-powered Smart Tools to help expedite clinical decision-making and achieve reproducibility between exams. Mindray will feature live scanning with the TE X and TE Air Ultrasound in their booth throughout the show. The BeneVision N1 serves as a comprehensive multi-parameter module for the N-Series Patient Monitoring Platform, a powerful transport monitor, and a versatile bedside monitor – all in one. The N1's patient-centric design mobilizes patients, supporting improved patient transition to and from the Emergency Department providing access to real-time patient data, where and when needed.

Mindray understands the need for clinicians to deliver focused and efficient patient care in the emergency medicine space. With a portfolio that offers leading-edge technology and everyday applications to meet the diverse demands of evolving patient populations, Mindray continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. These innovative, accessible solutions offer sophisticated tools and technologies that empower clinicians to streamline workflow, minimize the risk of infection, and provide the highest quality of care now and in the future.

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Silicon Valley, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit Mindray.com

Sondra Kaufman, Mindray North America, 201.995.8047, [email protected], https://www.mindraynorthamerica.com/

