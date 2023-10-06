Mindray to Reveal First of its Kind Wireless Handheld Ultrasound System Live at ACEP23 Scientific Assembly

Global developer of innovative healthcare solutions invites attendees of the ACEP23 Scientific Assembly to experience the TE Air, the industry's first 2-in-1 handheld ultrasound device that connects to a fully-featured ultrasound system or can be used independently
MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, announced today that they are exhibiting at the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2023 Scientific Assembly at the Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, October 9-12. They will highlight their latest advancements in Emergency Medicine, including the live debut of the TE Air Wireless Handheld Ultrasound System, the industry's first wireless transducer that connects to a fully-featured ultrasound system, the TE X, or independently with a mobile device. Mindray's newest point of care ultrasound (POCUS) system brings ultrasound to unprecedented heights, underscoring their dedication to the Emergency Medicine market and continuous innovation to drive the market forward. All ACEP attendees are invited to visit Booth 1226 to learn more about Mindray's innovative Emergency Medicine solutions.
"The TE Air Ultrasound System disrupts the Point of Care Ultrasound market, enabling Emergency Medicine clinicians to feel confident with every scan both at the bedside and on the go," said Jim Berry, Sr. Marketing Manager, Point of Care Ultrasound. Berry continued, "The 2-in-1 capabilities of the TE Air round out our robust POCUS portfolio and carries on the Mindray legacy, showcasing our tradition of disruptive technology and being an industry leader in the POCUS market."
Mindray's ACEP23 Assembly will highlight its comprehensive solutions for Emergency Medicine, including two headliners, the TE X Ultrasound Machine and the BeneVision N1 Monitor/Module. The touch-based TE X Ultrasound System is powered by Mindray's proprietary software-based beamformer Zone Sonography Technology+ (ZST+) and offers the most robust suite of AI-powered Smart Tools to help expedite clinical decision-making and achieve reproducibility between exams. Mindray will feature live scanning with the TE X and TE Air Ultrasound in their booth throughout the show. The BeneVision N1 serves as a comprehensive multi-parameter module for the N-Series Patient Monitoring Platform, a powerful transport monitor, and a versatile bedside monitor – all in one. The N1's patient-centric design mobilizes patients, supporting improved patient transition to and from the Emergency Department providing access to real-time patient data, where and when needed.
Mindray understands the need for clinicians to deliver focused and efficient patient care in the emergency medicine space. With a portfolio that offers leading-edge technology and everyday applications to meet the diverse demands of evolving patient populations, Mindray continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. These innovative, accessible solutions offer sophisticated tools and technologies that empower clinicians to streamline workflow, minimize the risk of infection, and provide the highest quality of care now and in the future.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Silicon Valley, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit Mindray.com
Media Contact
Sondra Kaufman, Mindray North America, 201.995.8047, [email protected], https://www.mindraynorthamerica.com/
SOURCE Mindray North America
Share this article