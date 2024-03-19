MINDSET Integrated Co. And US Radiology Specialists, Inc. Announce Strategic Agreement On Brain Injury Assessment

"By collaborating with MINDSET, I believe that we can add significantly more quantitative data in support of the diagnostic information provided to our referring physician community, allowing us to drive the best clinical outcomes for our patients." Post this

MINDSET has established a proprietary normative database of over 1,000 volumetric MRI and DTI control datasets collected on rigorously controlled MRI scanners using specific parameters. Uniquely, a scaling process is used to calibrate every client scanner to the Quantify control database. This scanner harmonization allows for accurate comparison of datasets to the normative database with a level of precision unprecedented in the industry- solving the significant problems of inter-scanner variability in noise artifacts and magnetic field inhomogeneities.

Additional quality control measures include multi-point segmentation, motion and data artifact inspections and statistical correction for multiple comparisons to ensure scientifically robust reporting in every case. This multi-step process was carefully designed to produce scientifically valid, reliable, and legally admissible results.

"We have always believed in investing in the latest imaging technology and working with the highest quality, subspecialized radiology groups to serve our patients," said Dan Balentine, Group President of US Radiology Outpatient Imaging Services. "By collaborating with MINDSET, I believe that we can add significantly more quantitative data in support of the diagnostic information provided to our referring physician community, allowing us to drive the best clinical outcomes for our patients."

"We believe MINDSET's Quantify reporting allows us to provide the most comprehensive clinical information pertaining to traumatic brain injury. We are very excited about expanding our relationship with MINDSET and look forward to continuing to enhance the quality of our diagnostic imaging services," added Balentine.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to expand MINDSET's volumetric and DTI quantification services across the US Radiology network," said MINDSET Chief Executive Officer Chris Airriess, PhD, an industry veteran. "Our extensive relationship with US Radiology's partner company, American Health Imaging, has shown the reach and impact that Quantify can have when deployed through top-tier outpatient imaging networks and has paved the way for this broader deployment across US Radiology's national footprint."

Several American Health Imaging and Touchstone Medical Imaging centers in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, and Florida are fully equipped to provide Quantify reporting today. Additionally, more sites across US Radiology are scheduled to come online in the coming months, further expanding the company's reach and capabilities.

About MINDSET Integrated Co Mindset Integrated Co., a neuroscience and brain injury services company based in New Mexico, has been providing quantified comparisons of individual volumetric MRI and DTI data to its proprietary normative control database for over a decade. Experts widely acknowledge the Company for providing the most scientifically robust volumetric and DTI analysis services available today. The neuroscience underlying MINDSET's flagship product, Quantify®, was developed through years of research and has been the subject of numerous peer-reviewed publications and court admissibility hearings. MINDSET leveraged this scientific foundation to create an efficient conduit for its use across several legal and future clinical market applications including its full service, concierge Case Consultation service and CaseReview® record review and collaboration software.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology Specialists, Inc. is one of the country's premier physician-owned radiology groups. With nearly 5,000 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, its team conducts more than 8 million imaging studies annually. Its partnership with leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

