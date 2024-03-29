Mindshare Announces CEOs Selected to Participate in its 2024 Cohort

News provided by

Mindshare

Mar 29, 2024, 14:30 ET


Fifty-two companies selected to participate in the invitation-only program for founders and CEOs of innovative, fast-growing companies.

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindshare, an exclusive organization designed for founders and CEOs of the most promising, disruptive technology and product companies in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, announces the members of its 2024 class.

Founded in 1997 with the mission to help founders and CEOs build long-term, sustainable companies, Mindshare connects select, handpicked founders and CEOs from some of the area's hottest emerging companies, ultimately creating growth opportunities, and fostering collaboration in a collegial environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of entrepreneurs and business leaders to the Mindshare community," said Steve Balistreri, Treasurer of the Mindshare Organizing Board. "The 2024 cohort represents some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in the DC metro area across a diverse range of industries. Through Mindshare's unique program, these founders and CEOs will have the opportunity to learn from experienced mentors, collaborate with like-minded peers, and unlock new growth opportunities. We look forward to supporting their journeys as they build long-term, sustainable businesses that drive technological progress in our region and beyond."

Mindshare received nearly 150 nominations for 2024. The new Mindshare class will complete a series of classes, taught by notable speakers, on building a business as a Founder or CEO. The new class includes:

Steven Aberle, Rohirrim

Prashant Agrawal, Impact Analytics

George Aloth, Chamber Cardio

Justin Amoyal, Impruvon Health

Michael Beiro, LineBird

Randall Bostick, PegaPod

Mike Boufford, Otti

Fred Briggs, Applied Impact Robotics

Jonathan Budington, Mythos

Rose Carter, Aeternum

Monica Chopra, Auxa Health

Elizabeth Clayborne, NasaClip

Paul Doman, Victory Square Partners

Michael Edenzon, Fianu Labs

Sathya Elumalai, Aidar Health

Oren Falkowitz, Area 2 Farms

Ryan Fleming, Slipstream

David Gibson, SportsMarkit

Pat Higbie, XAPP AI

Ben Holmes, Nanochon

• Katherine "KC" Hunt, Teleqo Tech

• Pauline Idogho, LeBev Corp dba Mocktail Club

Melanie Igwe, ViuHealth

Rebekah Johnson, Numeracle

Ryan Joyce, GenLogs

Callye Keen, K-Form

Gerald Kierce (Iturrioz), Trustible AI

Patrick Kilner, Pocket House

Panos Kostopoulos, Proxy Foods

Geoff Laycock, Partfiniti Inc.

Laurin Leonard, R3 Score

Arion Long, Femly

Al Mashal, Current Surgical

Ellis McCue, Territory Foods

Sree Mitra, Q Studio

Alex Niemczewski, BallotReady

Elizabeth Onderko, Capra Biosciences

Bill Peterson, Flying Ship Technologies

Adrienne Prentice, Keep Company

Anthony Pucciarella, AlarisPro

Sahil Rahman, RASA

Vinny Raj, ArchiTECHture Solutions

Robbie Robertson, Sedaro Corporation

Mark Ruiters, Ruiters

Julie Sciullo, Acumen AI

Michael Skvortsov, Bene Tipping

Collin Smith, ReachSuite

William Tolpegin, Tolpegin

Jason Turim, Turim

Timothy Tutt, Night Shift Development

Glen Wise, Cinder

Rachel Zayas, AGED Diagnostics

The new cohort was welcomed by Ted Leonsis and the Mindshare Board at a kick-off event on March 8, 2024, at Capital One Arena.

The Mindshare Board's Executive Committee includes Harry Glazer of Sprockit; April Young; Steve Balistreri of MorganFranklin Consulting and Michael Lincoln and Katherine Ferguson, both of Cooley, LLP. Mindshare is supported by a board of industry veterans who are committed to building a strong ecosystem for success.

About Mindshare

Founded in 1997, Mindshare's mission is to help founders and CEOs from the most promising, disruptive technology and product companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment.

Media Contact

Lisa Throckmorton, Mindshare, 1 703-287-7800, [email protected]https://mindsharenetwork.org/

SOURCE Mindshare