Mindshare Announces CEOs Selected to Participate in its 2024 Cohort

"We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of entrepreneurs and business leaders to the Mindshare community," said Steve Balistreri, Treasurer of the Mindshare Organizing Board. "The 2024 cohort represents some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in the DC metro area across a diverse range of industries. Through Mindshare's unique program, these founders and CEOs will have the opportunity to learn from experienced mentors, collaborate with like-minded peers, and unlock new growth opportunities. We look forward to supporting their journeys as they build long-term, sustainable businesses that drive technological progress in our region and beyond."

Mindshare received nearly 150 nominations for 2024. The new Mindshare class will complete a series of classes, taught by notable speakers, on building a business as a Founder or CEO. The new class includes:

• Steven Aberle, Rohirrim

• Prashant Agrawal, Impact Analytics

• George Aloth, Chamber Cardio

• Justin Amoyal, Impruvon Health

• Michael Beiro, LineBird

• Randall Bostick, PegaPod

• Mike Boufford, Otti

• Fred Briggs, Applied Impact Robotics

• Jonathan Budington, Mythos

• Rose Carter, Aeternum

• Monica Chopra, Auxa Health

• Elizabeth Clayborne, NasaClip

• Paul Doman, Victory Square Partners

• Michael Edenzon, Fianu Labs

• Sathya Elumalai, Aidar Health

• Oren Falkowitz, Area 2 Farms

• Ryan Fleming, Slipstream

• David Gibson, SportsMarkit

• Pat Higbie, XAPP AI

• Ben Holmes, Nanochon

• Katherine "KC" Hunt, Teleqo Tech

• Pauline Idogho, LeBev Corp dba Mocktail Club

• Melanie Igwe, ViuHealth

• Rebekah Johnson, Numeracle

• Ryan Joyce, GenLogs

• Callye Keen, K-Form

• Gerald Kierce (Iturrioz), Trustible AI

• Patrick Kilner, Pocket House

• Panos Kostopoulos, Proxy Foods

• Geoff Laycock, Partfiniti Inc.

• Laurin Leonard, R3 Score

• Arion Long, Femly

• Al Mashal, Current Surgical

• Ellis McCue, Territory Foods

• Sree Mitra, Q Studio

• Alex Niemczewski, BallotReady

• Elizabeth Onderko, Capra Biosciences

• Bill Peterson, Flying Ship Technologies

• Adrienne Prentice, Keep Company

• Anthony Pucciarella, AlarisPro

• Sahil Rahman, RASA

• Vinny Raj, ArchiTECHture Solutions

• Robbie Robertson, Sedaro Corporation

• Mark Ruiters, Ruiters

• Julie Sciullo, Acumen AI

• Michael Skvortsov, Bene Tipping

• Collin Smith, ReachSuite

• William Tolpegin, Tolpegin

• Jason Turim, Turim

• Timothy Tutt, Night Shift Development

• Glen Wise, Cinder

• Rachel Zayas, AGED Diagnostics

The new cohort was welcomed by Ted Leonsis and the Mindshare Board at a kick-off event on March 8, 2024, at Capital One Arena.

The Mindshare Board's Executive Committee includes Harry Glazer of Sprockit; April Young; Steve Balistreri of MorganFranklin Consulting and Michael Lincoln and Katherine Ferguson, both of Cooley, LLP. Mindshare is supported by a board of industry veterans who are committed to building a strong ecosystem for success.

About Mindshare

Founded in 1997, Mindshare's mission is to help founders and CEOs from the most promising, disruptive technology and product companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment.

