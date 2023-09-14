MindSpring and BASF Achieve Gold Award for Best Advance in Custom Content

We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed Gold Award from the Brandon Hall Group. This achievement highlights our team's continuous efforts to craft cutting-edge custom content that drives meaningful learning outcomes. Tweet this

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards program leader.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed Gold Award from the Brandon Hall Group," said Joel Ippel, VP of Marketing at MindSpring. "This achievement highlights our team's continuous efforts to craft cutting-edge custom content that drives meaningful learning outcomes. At MindSpring, we believe in the power of transformative and engaging learning experiences to inspire growth and development."

"Our BASF team focused on making digital content with the learner experience in mind, from the scenario-based concepts, to the videos, animations, and activities. We leveraged our partnership with MindSpring to bring our content to life through their experienced development team. I could not be more proud of the end result and the engaging digital experience we developed for our customers," said Jim Reddy, Head of Marketing, North America.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

MindSpring's dedication to a consultative approach and focus on learning science has kept them at the forefront of the L&D industry. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in learning content creation sets a new standard for excellence.

About MindSpring

MindSpring is an award-winning learning agency focused on solving learning and business challenges through consulting, learning experiences, and technology - all backed by learning science. Our team works with top brands to engage, empower, and transform learners worldwide. We specialize in learning strategy, eLearning, video and animation, immersive technology, games and gamification, application development, and learning tools. To learn more about MindSpring, visit www.gomindspring.com.

About BASF Automotive Refinish

BASF's Automotive Refinish business manufactures and markets coatings for the collision repair, commercial fleet and automotive specialty markets. Its paint products are supported by technical training programs, advanced color information systems, business management and planning tools. For more information visit www.basfrefinish.com

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

