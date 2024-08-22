Mindtrace AI Joins Esri Startup Program to Enhance Geospatial Intelligence

Mindtrace AI, a leader in Brain-Inspired Vision AI, has been accepted into the Esri Startup Program. This partnership will leverage Esri's ArcGIS software to enhance Mindtrace's AI and ML capabilities in geospatial data analysis and innovation.

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindtrace AI, a leader in Brain-Inspired Vision AI, proudly announces its acceptance into the Esri Startup Program. This new partnership will enable Mindtrace to fully leverage Esri's advanced ArcGIS software, further enhancing its AI & ML capabilities in geospatial data analysis and innovation.

The Esri Startup Program supports early-stage companies with ArcGIS software, services, tools, content, and training. The program empowers startups to integrate advanced geospatial technology into their solutions, driving innovation and opportunity.

"We are thrilled to join the Esri Startup Program," said Hoon Chung, CEO of Mindtrace AI. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bring AI closer to human-level intelligence. By leveraging Esri's cutting-edge tools, we can transform how organizations classify, vectorize, and analyze geospatial data and help them make smarter, faster data-driven decisions."

Mindtrace AI's Brain-Sense™ platform helps businesses reduce costs and cycle times by delivering accurate insights from input data, achieving up to a 90% reduction in completion time with 97% accuracy.

About Mindtrace AI

Mindtrace AI provides Enterprise AI software to accelerate digital transformation in precision manufacturing and distributed asset management. Our proprietary Brain-Sense™ Platform enables rapid deployment of highly accurate vision AI solutions, allowing enterprise clients to quickly realize the value of AI with minimal data for model training and refinement.

