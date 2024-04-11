MindWare Introduces Ziggurat, a Legacy-Style Cooperative Game

MindWare launches new legacy game Ziggurat in partnership with renowned game creators Matt Leacock, Rob Daviau and noted illustrator Cory Godbey to bring a new dimension to family board games.
ROSEVILLE, Minn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MindWare, a leading manufacturer of brainy toys and games, has announced the release of Ziggurat, a legacy-style cooperative board game. Ziggurat offers a unique way for families and newcomers to experience the excitement of a legacy game as they work together to face challenges revealed through six chapters of play.
Ziggurat has been developed in collaboration with Matt Leacock, designer of the best-selling cooperative games Pandemic and Forbidden Island; Rob Daviau, a professional game designer who's recognized as the inventor of the legacy game concept and Cory Godbey, an illustrator whose award-winning art has been featured in everything from books and comics to films and other media.
We were thrilled to enter this collaboration with Matt Leacock and Rob Daviau, knowing they would blow us away with a unique and exciting game experience. And boy did they! In fact, during playtesting, the level of enthusiasm was so high that players couldn't stay in their seats! With the addition of amazing illustrations from Cory Godbey, this game is a must-have for so many reasons," stated Jonathan Staruck, General Manager of MindWare.
Ziggurat comes alive with the following features:
- A 3D game board that changes as players advance, offering a visual and tactile experience.
- Six chapters that can be played in 45 minutes each to engage adventurers 8 years and up.
- An ever-evolving story narrative that is influenced by players' decisions, bringing permanent changes to the game by adding new rules, materials and pieces to the board.
- Cooperative gameplay that allows players to work together to complete the game's goals.
Ziggurat is available to pre-order for $39.95, with the first 1,000 customers receiving a limited-edition collectible enamel pin. For more information, please visit mindware.com.
About MindWare
MindWare is the award-winning creator, manufacturer and distributor of Brainy Toys for Kids of All Ages. Founded in 1990, the company started out with a small retail store in Minneapolis, evolving into a direct-to-consumer catalog and website business, as well as a wholesale business. MindWare delivers their unique collection of brainy toys and games to customers' doorsteps, diverse classrooms, neighborhood toy stores and other retailers.
Media Contact
Brenna Bergen, OTC Corp Comm, 1 402-939-2811, [email protected], OTC Corp Comm
SOURCE MindWare
Share this article