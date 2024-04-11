MindWare Introduces Ziggurat, a Legacy-Style Cooperative Game

We were thrilled to enter this collaboration with Matt Leacock and Rob Daviau, knowing they would blow us away with a unique and exciting game experience. And boy did they! In fact, during playtesting, the level of enthusiasm was so high that players couldn't stay in their seats! Post this

We were thrilled to enter this collaboration with Matt Leacock and Rob Daviau, knowing they would blow us away with a unique and exciting game experience. And boy did they! In fact, during playtesting, the level of enthusiasm was so high that players couldn't stay in their seats! With the addition of amazing illustrations from Cory Godbey, this game is a must-have for so many reasons," stated Jonathan Staruck, General Manager of MindWare.

Ziggurat comes alive with the following features:

A 3D game board that changes as players advance, offering a visual and tactile experience.

Six chapters that can be played in 45 minutes each to engage adventurers 8 years and up.

An ever-evolving story narrative that is influenced by players' decisions, bringing permanent changes to the game by adding new rules, materials and pieces to the board.

Cooperative gameplay that allows players to work together to complete the game's goals.

Ziggurat is available to pre-order for $39.95, with the first 1,000 customers receiving a limited-edition collectible enamel pin. For more information, please visit mindware.com.

