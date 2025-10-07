Mineragua Más Brings Bold Flavors to Sparkling Mineral Water

Mineragua Más Launches as its First Flavored Sparkling Water

El Paso, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the official launch of Mineragua Más, the sparkling mineral water brand bringing authentic Mexican flavors to life in a lightly sweet, refreshing twist.

Made with real cane sugar, natural flavors, and signature fizz, Mineragua Más combines crisp bubbles and mineral-rich refreshment with bold tropical fruits. The flavor lineup features three standout varieties: Mandarin, Guava, and Mango Passion.

Each 12.5-oz bottle contains 70 calories, offering a light and flavorful twist on classic sparkling water. Available in 24-count cases, Mineragua Más is suited for everyday refreshment and sharing with loved ones.

"Mineragua Más is our bold new way of bringing authentic Mexican flavors to sparkling mineral water," says Jazhen Gonzalez, Brand Manager at Mineragua. "Every bottle is crafted to deliver crisp refreshment, a touch of sweetness, and the vibrant spirit of Mexico our fans know and love."

Part of Novamex, the leading marketer of authentic Mexican brands in the U.S., Mineragua is uniquely positioned to stand out in the competitive flavored sparkling mineral water market. The launch of Mineragua Más reflects the brand's continued commitment to innovation, while honoring its heritage and dedication to quality.

Mineragua Más hits shelves nationwide and online in October 2025, marking a new chapter in the brand's evolution. To learn more about Mineragua Más, visit https://mineragua.com/news.

About Mineragua Más

Mineragua Más is a new, fresh, and flavored sparkling mineral water brand featuring three delicious, fruity flavors: Mandarin, Guava, and Mango Passion. These 70-calorie sparkling flavored beverages are available online and exclusively at select Northgate Supermarket locations in California. Learn more at https://mineragua.com/news.

