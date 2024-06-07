Mineral and ContinuumCloud Partner for Better HR Compliance in Behavioral Health

Mineral's HR and compliance solutions and ContinuumCloud's unified HCM and Payroll solution for behavioral health are a perfect match.

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mineral and ContinuumCloud recently announced a new partnership to provide better HR compliance solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations.

Mineral takes the guesswork out of HR and compliance so organizations can manage workplace challenges with confidence. ContinuumCloud offers a unified HCM and Payroll platform that's intentionally designed to support the complex nature of the behavioral health and human services space. Organizations that leverage both of these solutions together can gain greater insights into their workforce and operations, all while ensuring compliance with the numerous regulations behavioral health organizations face.

"Behavioral health and human services organizations need solutions that are built for their unique needs," said MJ Craig, Chief Experience Officer at ContinuumCloud. "More importantly, they need solutions that help them navigate complex regulatory requirements with ease so that they can focus on their people and their mission. We're excited to expand our offering by providing our clients with access to Mineral's HR & compliance solutions."

Mineral and ContinuumCloud share a common goal of helping organizations focus on the human side of work. By integrating their powerful platforms through this new partnership, behavioral health organizations will have more resources available to help them focus on their employees and the people they serve so that they can better achieve their mission.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission.

About Mineral

Mineral is the HR and compliance leader for growing businesses. Mineral's flagship solutions, including the Mineral Platform, Mineral Intelligence and Mineral Experts, combine data, technology, and human expertise to take the guesswork out of HR and compliance, and give clients peace of mind. Partnering with more than 2,500 industry-leading insurance brokers, health insurance companies, PEOs and HCMs, Mineral has built the largest HR community in the U.S. Mineral was formerly known as the combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth. For more information, visit trustmineral.com.

Media Contact

MaryJane Craig, ContinuumCloud, 1 8773861355, [email protected], https://continuumcloud.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE ContinuumCloud