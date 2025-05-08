Miners Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Biggest Season Yet, Unveil Commemorative Logo

The Sussex County Miners Mark 10 Years of Baseball with History-Making Season of Fan Experiences, Stadium Upgrades, and Community Pride

AUGUSTA, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, May 8, the Sussex County Miners will kick off a season-long celebration of a decade of professional baseball, unforgettable memories, and deep community ties at Skylands Stadium. The 2025 season will be the biggest and best in franchise history, packed with upgrades, fan-first experiences, and a promotional calendar designed to entertain all summer long.

To commemorate this milestone event, the Miners unveiled their 10th anniversary logo, featuring their iconic Herbie the Miner mascot and numbers set in the team's classic jersey font. The logo symbolizes the Miners' rich history and bright future in North Jersey and will be emblazoned throughout the stadium and on uniforms and merchandise.

"Since 2015, the Miners have provided fans countless summer nights to remember. 2025 will be more than a celebration of where we've been—it's the launchpad for what's to come," said Miners General Manager Vincent Sangemino. "Over the next decade, the Miners will be focused on expansion and growth, with a clear vision to become a market leader in professional sports and family entertainment—not just in New Jersey, but across the entire independent baseball landscape. From facility upgrades to community programs, we're building something lasting."

Miners owner and President Mike Dorso remarked, "This 10-year milestone is a testament to our commitment and dedication to the fans. When we brought baseball back to Skylands Stadium in 2015, our goal was to create something special—a team Sussex County could rally behind. Seeing how far we've come is incredible. But the best is still ahead of us. We're making long-term investments in the stadium, the guest experience, and our youth, because we believe in this community and are here for the long haul."

Dorso added, "Most importantly, the organization remains deeply grateful to the fans, sponsors, local leaders, and first responders who have supported this team from day one. This 10-year celebration is as much yours as it is ours."

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opening Day

The season begins Thursday, May 8, with a 10th anniversary Opening Day celebration. The evening will feature the first-ever drone light show in Sussex County history, presented by the New Jersey Lottery. The sky above Skylands Stadium will come alive in a breathtaking, choreographed aerial display honoring a decade of Miners baseball. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of all ages—a visual spectacle that will kick off the summer in unforgettable fashion.

A Season of Celebration and Community

Following Opening Day, fans can look forward to great baseball and over 40 exciting theme nights, giveaways, and unique events, including 11 spectacular fireworks nights:

10th Anniversary Medallion Giveaway ( Friday, May 9 )

) Paint the Park Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Night and Fireworks ( Saturday, May 10 )

) Mother's Day Brunch by The Barnyard ( Sunday, May 11 )

) Through the Decades with 60s ( Tuesday, May 13 ), 70s ( Tuesday, June 10 ), 80s ( Wednesday, June 11 ), and 90s ( Sunday, June 29 ) Nights

), 70s ( ), 80s ( ), and 90s ( ) Nights Youth Sports Night ( Thursday, May 15 )

) Alter Ego Nights with Fill It Up Regulars Jersey Auctions, Fundraisers, and Classic Car Shows ( Friday, May 23 ; Friday, June 27 ; Friday, July 18 ; and Saturday, August 30 )

; ; ; and ) Memorial Day Weekend BBQ for the Red, White, and Blue ( Sunday, May 25 )

) 10th Anniversary Bobblehead Giveaway and Fireworks ( Saturday, June 14 )

) Father's Day Brunch by The Barnyard ( Sunday, June 15 )

) Herbie's Golden Ticket Night and Fireworks ( Saturday, June 28 )

) Hometown Heroes Night and Parade and New Jersey's Biggest and Best Fireworks ( Friday, July 4 , and Saturday, July 5 )

Biggest and Best Fireworks ( , and ) Star Wars Night with Lightsaber Giveaway and Fireworks ( Saturday, July 19 )

) Wizards and Wands Night with Wand Giveaway and Fireworks ( Saturday, August 2 )

) Gold Rush Night and Fireworks ( Saturday, August 16 )

and Fireworks ( ) Autism Acceptance Night ( Friday, August 29 )

) Greatest Night in Baseball and Fireworks ( Sunday, August 31 )

More Than a Ballpark

2025 also brings key improvements to Skylands Stadium and the fan experience:

A new, state-of-the-art turf field: The Miners have installed a professional-grade playing surface that's ideal for professional baseball and a long-term investment in youth sports across Sussex County . The field will host tournaments, clinics, and local programs, helping to grow the game from the ground up.

. The field will host tournaments, clinics, and local programs, helping to grow the game from the ground up. A new and improved Kids Zone and Party Deck: This upgraded play area is packed with bounce houses, carnival games, and a hands-on mining sluice, giving young fans a place to play, explore, create memories, and have parties.

The Barnyard: Skylands Stadium's new restaurant and bar offers a fresh, elevated food experience featuring mouthwatering ballpark favorites, BBQ, and locally inspired flavors, changing how fans eat at the game.

Investing in the Community

The Miners continue strengthening community connections with expanded outreach efforts, including a reading incentive program reaching over 50 schools across Sussex, Morris, Warren, and Pike counties. Students are rewarded for academic achievement with free tickets, on-field recognition, and memorable Skylands Stadium moments.

Celebrate with the Miners

The Sussex County Miners' 10th anniversary season begins Thursday, May 8, and fans won't want to miss a moment. From history-making drone shows to nostalgia nights and show-stopping giveaways, the 2025 season promises to be the most exciting yet.

Fans are encouraged to visit scminers.com and the team's social media accounts for the latest details about games, promotions, theme nights, and other news. For information about tickets, group packages, sponsorship opportunities, field rental, or event scheduling, please email the Miners at [email protected] or call (973) 383-7644.

About the Sussex County Miners

Founded in 2015, the Sussex County Miners are celebrating their 10th anniversary season. The Miners are one of New Jersey's winningest professional baseball teams and proud members of the Frontier League and MLB Partner League. Sussex County plays a 96-game regular season from May through August, hosting 48 home games at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. Fans can enjoy exciting baseball, promotional nights, and great daily specials, including spectacular fireworks shows after every Saturday home game. Dedicated to providing fun and affordable family entertainment, the Miners continue to play a central role in New Jersey's sports and entertainment community. Visit scminers.com for tickets and more information.

Skylands Stadium is one of North Jersey's premier sports and entertainment venues. Conveniently located in the heart of Sussex County, the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex includes a 4,200-seat stadium, a new, state-of-the-art turf field, the 17,000-square-foot indoor Champions Way Sports Academy, the 3,500-square-foot Kids Zone and Party Deck, a spacious parking lot, and more.

Skylands Stadium strives to provide the best cultural and recreational entertainment, offering fun and affordable activities for the entire family all year round. In addition to baseball, Skylands Stadium also hosts a variety of exciting events, such as the Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Jack O' Lantern Experience, Christmas Light Show and Village, car shows, stunt shows, concerts, and more!

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or event hosting, please contact Vincent Sangemino at [email protected] or (973) 383-7644, extension 102.

