Miners Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule for Historic Season

Sussex County's 2026 promo schedule boasts 250th anniversary celebrations, 12 Fireworks Nights, two drone shows, the Sons of Liberty alter ego, and much more

AUGUSTA, N.J., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sussex County Miners have unveiled their 2026 promotional schedule, setting the stage for the most ambitious, entertainment-packed season in franchise history. Built around America's 250th anniversary, this year's games at Skylands Stadium will feature season-long patriotic celebrations, 12 spectacular Fireworks Nights (💥), two epic drone shows, exciting giveaways, the debut of the Sons of Liberty alter ego, charity-driven jersey auctions, expanded family programming, and a breathtaking lineup of riveting theme nights, including fan favorites like Star Wars Night and Wizards & Wands Night, as well as new additions like Swiftie Night and Chaos Night.

In 2026, summer nights in Sussex County will look different. They will sound bigger. They will feel louder. They will mean more. Because this year…

There's Nothing Minor About It!

"This season reflects who we are as an organization," said Vincent Sangemino, general manager of the Sussex County Miners. "From Opening Day in May to the season finale in September, we're committed to going bigger in every category — entertainment, community impact, production value, and the fan experience. Our back-to-back 250th anniversary Fourth of July fireworks shows will be the largest we've ever launched. We'll be celebrating history by making history at Skylands Stadium. There's nothing minor about it!"

Highlighted below are select promotional nights. Please visit sussexcountyminers.com for the complete schedule.

America's 250th Anniversary Celebration

The Miners are pulling out all the stops in honor of the semiquincentennial with patriotic celebrations all season long, including:

Friday, May 8: Opening Day, 250 Years of America Drone Show presented by NJ Lottery, Magnet Schedule Giveaway sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union

Saturday, June 20: George Washington Bobblehead Giveaway (💥), featuring Washington crossing the Delaware River in a commemorative 250th anniversary design

Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4: Red, White & Boom Weekend featuring the largest fireworks shows in Miners history (💥💥)

Sons of Liberty Alter Ego Series

This semiquincentennial season is more than baseball—it's a celebration of the rebels, the dreamers, and the everyday heroes who once fought for freedom right here in New Jersey, the Crossroads of the American Revolution. The Miners will take the field as their Sons of Liberty alternate identity to carry this spirit forward on the following nights:

Saturday, May 9 (💥)

Saturday, June 20 (💥)

Friday, July 3 (💥)

Saturday, July 4 (💥)

Saturday, September 5 (💥)

Fans can bid on game-worn Sons of Liberty jerseys at each Alter Ego game to benefit a local community organization or a local individual in need. On September 5's Fan Appreciation Night, winning bidders will receive their jerseys on the field during a special postgame ceremony featuring a player autograph session and meet and greet.

Spectacular Fireworks Nights

Fans can enjoy some of New Jersey's biggest and best fireworks shows after every Saturday home game, plus other nights listed below. The 2026 season features 12 sensational Fireworks Nights, including launching—back-to-back—the largest fireworks shows in franchise history during the Fourth of July weekend games on July 3 and 4:

Saturday, May 9 (💥)

Saturday, May 30 (💥)

Saturday, June 6 (💥)

Saturday, June 20 (💥)

Friday, July 3 (💥) – Biggest fireworks show in Miners history

Saturday, July 4 (💥) – Biggest fireworks show in Miners history

Saturday, July 25 (💥)

Saturday, August 1 (💥)

Saturday, August 15 (💥)

Saturday, August 22 (💥)

Saturday, September 5 (💥)

Sunday, September 6 (💥)

Epic Drone Shows

Last season, the Miners dazzled fans with the first drone show in Sussex County history. In 2026, the team is doubling the fun, hosting two epic drone shows that will spotlight American and Jersey pride, respectively.

Friday, May 8: Opening Day 250 Years of America Drone Show presented by NJ Lottery

Friday, August 14: Just Jersey Drone Show presented by Atlantic Health

Giveaways and High-Impact Theme Nights

Friday, June 5: Swiftie Night + Friendship Bracelet Giveaway

Saturday, June 6: Miners Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Provident Bank (💥)

Saturday, June 20: George Washington Bobblehead Giveaway (💥)

Thursday, June 25: Conspiracy Theory Night Tin Foil Hat Giveaway

Saturday, July 25: Star Wars Night + Lightsaber Giveaway (💥)

Saturday, August 1: Wizards & Wands Night + Wand Giveaway (💥)

Saturday, September 5: Team Photo Giveaway (💥)

Additional theme nights include:

International Fútbol Night • Manly Man Night • Country Night: Boots, Bats & Baseball (💥)

Chaos Night (💥) • Miners Murder Mystery Night: Act II • The Golden Rose Player Date Auction

Every week offers a completely different experience at Skylands Stadium.

Family Fun and Ballpark Traditions

Family Fun Sundays return with discounted kids tickets (only $5 for children 12 and under), kids run the bases, and the ever-popular Miners meet and greet. New this season are character meet and greets, enhancing the Sunday experience for families. Ballpark traditions continue with:

Sunday, May 10: Mother's Day Brunch by The Barnyard

Sunday, June 21: Father's Day Brunch by The Barnyard

Thursday, August 6: Giants Nation Show Live Broadcast

Thursday, September 3: Halloween Night

Community First

Community engagement remains at the core of the Miners' mission:

Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14: Education Days, delivering a fun and educational field trip experience for local schools

Saturday, May 30 (💥): Paws for a Cause benefiting One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.), a local shelter rebuilding after a catastrophic fire; custom Miners pet photo jerseys sponsored by Veterinary Care of Hardyston, with jersey auction proceeds going to O.S.C.A.R.

Wednesday, June 13: Business at the Ballpark, offering networking opportunities for local job seekers

July–August: Miners Reading Club Series, recognizing local students who complete their reading incentives

Saturday, July 4 (💥): Hometown Heroes Night, honoring local first responders

Friday, July 24: Casino Night Fundraiser benefiting Benny's Bodega and sponsored by Up and Above Contractors, featuring casino -style games, raffles, and other exciting activities

Night Fundraiser benefiting Benny's Bodega and sponsored by Up and Above Contractors, featuring -style games, raffles, and other exciting activities Friday, August 21: Battle of the Badges IV Charity Softball Game between the New Jersey State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police, benefiting a first responder in need

Wednesday, September 2: Autism Acceptance Night sponsored by Capitol Care, providing a safe and welcoming environment for comfort, inclusion, and accessibility

Season Finale

The year closes with a powerful two-night finish and back-to-back Fireworks Nights:

Saturday, September 5: Fan Appreciation Night (💥)

Final Alter Ego Night

Final Sons of Liberty Jersey Auction

Team Photo Giveaway

Fireworks

Sunday, September 6: Greatest Night in Baseball (💥)

Regular season finale

Surprises

Fireworks finale

Daily Specials

Fans can enjoy great daily specials throughout the season at the ballpark:

Family Fun Sundays: Tickets for kids 12 and under are only $5, kids run the bases, Miners meet and greet, and character meet and greet

Taco Tuesdays: $2 tacos

Waggy Wednesdays Sponsored by Newton Veterinary Hospital: Fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark, Father John's Animal House will bring an adoptable MVP (Most Valuable Pup) sponsored by Subaru World of Newton

Thirsty Thursdays: $1 draft beers

Brain Freeze Fridays: $3 slushies

Fireworks Saturdays: Spectacular fireworks shows following every Saturday home game

Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets for all 2026 promotional nights are now on sale. Don't miss any of the fun!

Visit tickets.sussexcountyminers.com

Call (973) 383-7644

Stop by the Skylands Stadium Box Office at 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ 07822

Dates, times, specials, and promotions are subject to change. Please visit sussexcountyminers.com for the latest information.

About the Sussex County Miners

Founded in 2015, the Sussex County Miners are one of New Jersey's winningest professional baseball teams and proud members of the Frontier League and MLB Professional Partner League. The Miners won the Can-Am League championship in 2018 and are four-time division champions (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2025).

Sussex County plays a 102-game regular season from May through August, hosting 51 home games at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. Fans can enjoy exciting baseball, promotional nights, and great daily specials, including spectacular fireworks shows after every Saturday home game. Dedicated to providing fun and affordable family entertainment, the Miners continue to play a central role in New Jersey's sports and entertainment community. Visit sussexcountyminers.com for tickets and more information.

The award-winning Skylands Stadium is one of North Jersey's premier sports and entertainment venues. Conveniently located in the heart of Sussex County, the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex features a 4,200-seat stadium, a new, state-of-the-art turf field, the 17,000-square-foot indoor Champions Way Sports Academy, the 3,500-square-foot Kids Zone and Party Deck, The Barnyard restaurant and bar, a spacious free parking lot, and more.

Skylands Stadium strives to provide the best cultural and recreational entertainment, offering fun, affordable activities for the entire family year-round. In addition to baseball, Skylands Stadium hosts a variety of exciting events, including the Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, the Jack-O'-Lantern Experience, the Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village, sports tournaments, car shows, stunt shows, concerts, and more!

For more information, please visit skylandsstadium.com. For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or event hosting, please contact General Manager Vincent Sangemino at [email protected] or (973) 383-7644, extension 102.

Media Contact

Javian Pereira, Fastlane Communications, 1 855-677-5263, [email protected]

SOURCE Sussex County Miners