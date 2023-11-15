Mini Fork Sensors Feature 5 mm Slot, Multiple Connector Types

"The latest addition to Balluff's photoelectric family provides robust detection with a slot opening of just 5 mm, making them ideal for those applications with limited installation space." Post this

Don't let the small size fool you. These miniature fork sensors offer the same precise object detection and easy setup as their larger counterparts. Like all self-contained through-beam sensors, their alignment is locked in when the light emitter and receiver are installed in one housing in the factory, and they only require one connection. And being fully potted and with an IP64 rating, they are resistant to vibrations and shocks while being dust-tight and capable of handling splashes of liquid. Their infrared light source is good for these harsher environments as well.

All of this makes them highly flexible performers in a variety of applications with space restrictions, such as battery cell production, pick and place units, pallet positioning, and precision stacking.

Bright LEDs show the switching status, and a switching frequency of up to 3 kHz allows for fast-moving processes.

Learn more at https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/miniaturized-fork-sensors

Features:

Six housing designs for different light/mounting orientations

Precise detection and high repeatability

Status indication with bright LEDs

Unified slot width of 5 mm

Easy connection with 4-pin M8 plug, flat connector or cable-out

Switching frequency up to 3 kHz

Cost-effective, robust solution for space-critical applications

About Balluff

Founded in 1921 in Neuhausen a. d. F., Balluff has established itself as a global leader in innovative technology, quality, and cross-industry expertise in industrial automation. With 3,900 employees worldwide, this fourth-generation family-owned company offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality sensor, identification, and image processing solutions, including networking technology and software. In 2022, the Balluff Group achieved a revenue of approximately 567 million euros. In addition to its central headquarters in Neuhausen a. d. F., Balluff has sales, production, and development locations around the globe, operating 38 subsidiaries and having additional representations in 61 countries. This ensures customers rapid worldwide availability of products and high-quality consulting and service directly on-site.

Media Contact

Juli Hale, Balluff Inc., 18005438390, [email protected], Balluff Inc.

SOURCE Balluff Inc.