Mini-LED Immersion, 180Hz Intensity: AOC's New Q27G40XMN is Built to Dominate

AOC Gaming unveils the Q27G40XMN, a 27" QHD monitor that harnesses the power of Mini-LED backlighting to deliver ultra-deep blacks, vivid highlights, and cinematic HDR performance. With over 500 dimming zones and DisplayHDR 1000 certification, this monitor offers precision lighting control and stunning contrast, elevating every frame with lifelike realism. Designed for serious gamers, it combines this groundbreaking visual clarity with a blazing 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time for unmatched speed and fluid gameplay.
LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOC Gaming introduces a major leap forward in display technology with the launch of the Q27G40XMN, a stunning 27" QHD monitor powered by Mini-LED backlighting — engineered for gamers who crave uncompromising contrast, color, and clarity.
With over 500 dimming zones, Mini-LED delivers far deeper blacks and brighter highlights than traditional LED panels, offering precision lighting control and cinematic HDR that brings every game world to life. Whether you're navigating a dark dungeon or watching the sun break over a battlefield, the Q27G40XMN ensures every detail pops with next-level realism.
But it's not just about looks — this monitor is built for speed. With a 180Hz refresh rate and lightning-fast 0.5ms response time, players can react instantly, track motion clearly, and compete at the highest level without compromise.
Game-Changing Features:
- Mini-LED Technology – Precision backlighting with local dimming delivers unmatched contrast, deeper blacks, and dazzling brightness for true HDR immersion.
- DisplayHDR 1000 Certified – VESA-certified for outstanding brightness, rich shadow detail, and dynamic range that rivals high-end TVs.
- 27" QHD Resolution (2560x1440) – Razor-sharp visuals and ideal screen size for immersive play with maximum clarity.
- 180Hz / 0.5ms Response – Seamless motion and ultra-low latency give players a true competitive edge.
- Adaptive-Sync – Eliminates screen tearing and stutter for fluid, uninterrupted gameplay.
- Versatile Connectivity – Includes 1x DisplayPort and 1x HDMI for multi-device flexibility.
- Tilt Adjustment – Find your perfect viewing angle for long sessions without strain.
- AOC Gaming 3-3-1 Warranty – 3 years warranty, 3 years advance replacement, 1 year accidental damage protection.
Availability
The AOC Gaming Q27G40XMN, is available now on Best Buy for $299.99:
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/aoc-27-q27g40xmn-mini-led-qhd-180hz-gaming-monitor-black/6617199.p?skuId=6617199
About AOC
Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped into three categories: AOC Gaming for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for Esports enthusiasts and professional Esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.
