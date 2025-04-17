Mini-LED Immersion, 180Hz Intensity: AOC's New Q27G40XMN is Built to Dominate

AOC Gaming unveils the Q27G40XMN, a 27" QHD monitor that harnesses the power of Mini-LED backlighting to deliver ultra-deep blacks, vivid highlights, and cinematic HDR performance. With over 500 dimming zones and DisplayHDR 1000 certification, this monitor offers precision lighting control and stunning contrast, elevating every frame with lifelike realism. Designed for serious gamers, it combines this groundbreaking visual clarity with a blazing 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time for unmatched speed and fluid gameplay.

Explore deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and hyper-responsive gameplay like never before.

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOC Gaming introduces a major leap forward in display technology with the launch of the Q27G40XMN, a stunning 27" QHD monitor powered by Mini-LED backlighting — engineered for gamers who crave uncompromising contrast, color, and clarity.

With over 500 dimming zones, Mini-LED delivers far deeper blacks and brighter highlights than traditional LED panels, offering precision lighting control and cinematic HDR that brings every game world to life. Whether you're navigating a dark dungeon or watching the sun break over a battlefield, the Q27G40XMN ensures every detail pops with next-level realism.

But it's not just about looks — this monitor is built for speed. With a 180Hz refresh rate and lightning-fast 0.5ms response time, players can react instantly, track motion clearly, and compete at the highest level without compromise.