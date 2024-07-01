MiniCo Insurance Named Best of Business in Self-Storage Commercial Insurance for 13th Year

For the thirteenth consecutive year, MiniCo has claimed the top spot in self-storage commercial insurance.
PHOENIX, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MiniCo Insurance (MiniCo), a Jencap company, has been selected by readers of Inside Self-Storage magazine as a Best of Business winner in the category of best commercial insurance for the thirteenth consecutive year.
"It is an honor to be recognized by our agency partners, customers, and peers in the self-storage industry for a thirteenth year," said Jim Henry, MiniCo President, National Programs Division. "One of MiniCo's core values is client-focused service. Our team members are highly experienced and knowledgeable about insuring self-storage operations, and we strive to meet that goal with each customer and with every interaction."
MiniCo has 50 years of specialization in self-storage insurance solutions. Its Self-Storage Commercial Insurance program is distributed through independent insurance agents nationwide and features a wide range of coverages, deductibles, and limits for the greatest level of policy customization. For program details and online applications, visit MiniCo.com.
About MiniCo Insurance Agency
MiniCo was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products for the self-storage industry. Today the company is one of the largest program administrators in the United States, offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. MiniCo is a Jencap company. For more information, visit MiniCo.com.
