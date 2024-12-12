MiniCo Introduces New Lawyers Professional Liability Program

MiniCo's new Lawyers Professional Liability program offers enhanced coverage specifically designed for law firms of 25 or less, with both admitted and non-admitted options available.
PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MiniCo Insurance Agency (MiniCo), a Jencap company, has introduced a new Lawyers Professional Liability program. The exclusive program is specifically designed for firms with 25 or fewer attorneys and underwritten through an AM Best A- (Excellent) carrier. The admitted program is currently available in 15 states with expansion into additional states in 2025. The non-admitted program is available in all states for firms with difficult areas of practice, challenging claims history, and those not eligible for the admitted market.
"Smaller law firms face a wide range of risks," said Rick Krouner, MiniCo President, Specialty Programs Division. "We are excited to introduce a new program to address these unique professional liability exposures and provide law firms and solo practitioners the security they need."
Key program highlights include:
- Special Benefits Coverage for disciplinary proceedings, loss of earnings, privacy breach response, social engineering, subpoena assistance, and more
- Flexible limit and deductible options
- Coverage for independent contractors and "of counsel"
- Reduced deductible for mediated claims
- Predecessor firm coverage included
- Extended reporting options for 1, 2, 3, 5 years and unlimited
- No cost extended reporting for death, disability, or retirement if eligible
- Ability to quote from competitor's full application
- Claims Expense Outside, Partial Claims Expense Outside, and Defense Within available
- Broad definition of professional legal services including notary public, title insurance agent, and publication or presentation of research papers or similar materials
For more information, contact Michael Attanasio at [email protected] or (518) 782-3300.
About MiniCo Insurance Agency
MiniCo, a Jencap company, is one of the largest program administrators in the United States, offering exclusive specialty programs and insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in New York, Washington, California, and Georgia, MiniCo partners with an expansive network of independent agents and select wholesalers. For more information, visit MiniCo.com.
Media Contact
Christa Van Zant, MiniCo, (602) 678-3568, [email protected], MiniCo.com
SOURCE MiniCo
Share this article