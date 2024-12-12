MiniCo Introduces New Lawyers Professional Liability Program

MiniCo's new Lawyers Professional Liability program offers enhanced coverage specifically designed for law firms of 25 or less, with both admitted and non-admitted options available.

PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MiniCo Insurance Agency (MiniCo), a Jencap company, has introduced a new Lawyers Professional Liability program. The exclusive program is specifically designed for firms with 25 or fewer attorneys and underwritten through an AM Best A- (Excellent) carrier. The admitted program is currently available in 15 states with expansion into additional states in 2025. The non-admitted program is available in all states for firms with difficult areas of practice, challenging claims history, and those not eligible for the admitted market.